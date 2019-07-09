Lawdragon Names 18 Outten & Golden Lawyers to Its 2019 List of Leading Plaintiff Employment Lawyers

NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Outten & Golden LLP is delighted to announce that 18 of its attorneys have been selected to the 2019 edition of the Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Employment Lawyers.

The firm, long known and respected for its representation of employees, executives, and partners in a variety of employment matters, increased its presence from the inaugural publication of the guide last year. Up from 17 lawyers in 2018, Outten & Golden has the most attorneys on the 2019 list.

The 18 honorees are:

"Following our impressive showing on last year's list, we are thrilled to have a dominant position again this year," said Adam T. Klein, Outten & Golden's Managing Partner. "We are grateful to Lawdragon for recognizing talented professionals from each of our four offices and across virtually all of our practice groups, and we also congratulate Jillian Weiss of the Law Office of Jillian T. Weiss in New York, who serves as Special Co-Counsel to our LGBTQ Practice Group."

Lawdragon selects lawyers for its annual Plaintiff Employment 500 through submissions, extensive evaluation, and journalistic vetting. Reviewing candidates for the 2019 edition, Lawdragon took inspiration from Outten & Golden founder Wayne N. Outten, citing the pride he has for "the work his firm does, while providing a fair and decent living for its lawyers and staff members."

Outten & Golden LLP focuses on advising and representing individuals in employment, partnership, and related workplace matters both domestically and internationally. The firm counsels individuals on employment and severance agreements; handles complex compensation and benefits issues (including bonuses, commissions, and stock/option agreements); and advises professionals (including doctors and lawyers) on contractual issues. It also represents employees with a wide variety of claims, including discrimination and harassment based on sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, race, disability, national origin, religion, and age, as well as retaliation, whistleblower, and contract claims. The firm handles class actions involving a wide range of employment issues, including economic exploitation, gender- and race-based discrimination, wage-and-hour violations, violations of the WARN Act, and other systemic workers' rights issues.

Outten & Golden has nine practice groups: Executives & Professionals, Financial Services, Sexual Harassment & Sex Discrimination, Family Responsibilities & Disability Discrimination, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender & Queer (LGBTQ) Workplace Rights, Discrimination & Retaliation, Whistleblower Retaliation, Class & Collective Actions, and WARN Act.

Outten & Golden has offices in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.

For media inquiries, please contact Managing Partner Adam T. Klein at (212) 245-1000 or 217681@email4pr.com.

SOURCE Outten & Golden LLP

Related Links

http://www.outtengolden.com

