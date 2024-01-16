Lawdragon Names Charla Aldous to List of 500 Leading Lawyers in America for 17th Consecutive Year

DALLAS, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique personal injury litigation firm Aldous\Walker is pleased to announce that the legal publication Lawdragon again has named firm founder Charla Aldous to its list of 500 Leading Lawyers in America. 

This marks Ms. Aldous' 17th year on the list, which includes the judiciary, public interest attorneys, dealmakers, plaintiff advocates, commercial litigators, disability lawyers and more. 

"Every year, I feel extremely fortunate to be recognized as one of the top lawyers in our country," said Ms. Aldous. "Receiving this award for 17 consecutive years is a great honor for me."

Ms. Aldous is a seasoned trial lawyer who is known for her passion for mentoring young female trial attorneys. She has been actively involved in providing guidance and tips to help young women succeed in the male-dominated legal profession.

The personal injury attorney topped off 2023 with a second year on D Magazine's Hall of Fame. Her year of accolades also included designation as a Living Legend by the Dallas Bar Association, a top three statewide listing by the Texas Super Lawyers survey and Best Lawyers in America selection as plaintiff medical malpractice "Lawyer of the Year," in the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan area.

Aldous\Walker was also named to Best Law Firms for 2024 by Best Lawyers in America. The legal guide ranked the firm as Tier 1 for the Dallas/Fort Worth area. 

You can read the entire list of Lawdragon's 500 Leading Lawyers in America here.

The Aldous\Walker LLP law firm represents clients in civil litigation, personal injury, medical malpractice, products liability and wrongful death cases. Learn more about the firm at www.aldouslaw.com

