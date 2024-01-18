Lawdragon Names Four K/A Partners to 2024 list of "500 Leading Lawyers in America"

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller/Anderle (K/A), a nationally-recognized boutique trial law firm based in Southern California, is proud to announce the selection of four partners to the 2024 Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America list.

K/A selections for the "500 Leading Lawyers in America" award are Jennifer Keller, Kay Anderle, Reuben Camper Cahn, and Chase Scolnick. The Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America is among the most elite distinctions in the profession. The naming of four K/A attorneys to the list is an outstanding achievement for any boutique trial firm.

Keller/Anderle LLP is among the premier trial firms in the United States, handling high-stakes jury trials of all types, including commercial, intellectual property, securities, bad faith, white collar, real estate, antitrust, entertainment/sports, legal malpractice, insurance recovery/bad faith, trusts and estates litigation, and partnership/shareholder disputes. The firm represents individuals, closely-held corporations, and some of the nation's largest corporations. Keller/Anderle LLP attorneys have won over $1 billion in verdicts and judgments for plaintiffs, and successfully defeated high stakes claims in the hundreds of millions. Unique among law firms handling high profile, bet-the-company business cases is that both name partners are women and the firm is entirely women-owned.

