Lawdragon Recognizes 19 Outten & Golden Attorneys on Its 500 Leading Lawyer Guides for 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Outten & Golden LLP – the nation's premier employment law firm representing employees, executives, partners, and professionals – announces that 19 of its attorneys have been included in three Lawdragon lawyer guides for 2020.

Wayne N. Outten, the firm's co-founder and chair, was inducted into the Lawdragon 500 Hall of Fame. The 2020 class boasts "an amazing breadth of legal talent" from private practice, academia, and government. Besides Mr. Outten, the roster includes David Boies, Anita Hill, and Elizabeth Warren.

Lawdragon's 2020 guide to the 500 Leading Lawyers in America "represents the remarkable legal talent that is the U.S. legal profession." Outten & Golden attorneys on the list include managing partner Adam T. Klein, partner Wendi S. Lazar, partner Tammy Marzigliano, and deputy managing partner Laurence S. Moy, all of whom practice in the firm's New York City office.

The Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Employment Lawyers spotlights "heroic lawyers throughout the U.S. working to ensure that workers' rights are respected and fairly compensated." Outten & Golden dominated the list again in 2020, exceeding all other firms with 19 lawyers:

"We thank Lawdragon for recognizing talented professionals across our firm and its practice groups," said Adam T. Klein. "It is an honor to stand with many of the top legal minds and advocates in the profession and to occupy the premier position among Plaintiff Employment Lawyers."

In June, Lawdragon profiled Tammy Marzigliano in its Lawyer Limelight series. Describing the vital work Outten & Golden attorneys perform and the outcomes they obtain, she said, "We help people find their voice, navigate the morass of their employment situation, and seek justice for the wrongdoing. I think what we're doing makes a real difference."

Outten & Golden LLP focuses on advising and representing individuals in employment, partnership, and related workplace matters both domestically and internationally. The firm counsels individuals on employment and severance agreements; handles complex compensation and benefits issues (including bonuses, equity agreements, and partnership interests); and advises professionals (including doctors and lawyers) on contractual issues. It also represents employees with a wide variety of claims, including discrimination and harassment based on sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, race, disability, national origin, religion, and age, as well as retaliation, whistleblower, and contract claims. The firm handles class actions involving a wide range of employment issues, including economic exploitation, gender- and race-based discrimination, wage-and-hour violations, violations of the WARN Act, and other systemic workers' rights issues.

Outten & Golden has nine practice groups: Executives & Professionals, Financial Services, Sexual Harassment & Sex Discrimination, Family Responsibilities & Disability Discrimination, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender & Queer (LGBTQ) Workplace Rights, Discrimination & Retaliation, Whistleblower Retaliation, Class & Collective Actions, and WARN Act.

Outten & Golden has offices in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.

