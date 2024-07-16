Lawgix International is now National Bulk Bag, ushering in a new era of sustainability

MINNEAPOLIS, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective Aug. 1, 2024, Lawgix International will officially be known as National Bulk Bag, a subsidiary of Rapid Packaging. One of the country's leading importers and master distributors of flexible intermediate bulk container (FIBC) bags, Rapid Packaging acquired Lawgix in February 2024 to enhance its industrial bag division.

The acquisition is part of their industrial bag division's global strategy to help drive down costs, increase supply capacity, shorten supplier lead times and improve product quality for its customers in the agriculture, food manufacturing, construction, retail, resin production and other industries that use bulk bags. It came about in large part because of Lawgix's trailblazing closed-loop Multi-Trip Bulk Bag Program, developed by Lawgix former president and CEO Michael Lawrentz. The program allows for bulk bags to be reused multiple times, setting a new standard for sustainable and cost-effective packaging solutions.

"We are actively building out additional capacity to support growing sustainable solutions both domestically and internationally," said Mike Sime, Rapid Packaging's co-CEO. "Sustainability is not a trend or a nice-to-have. This is happening. Rapid Packaging is committed to lead the way."

The Multi-Trip Bulk Bag Program ushers in a new era in reusable bulk packaging. Designed around the core principles of reusability, sustainability and a closed-loop system, the program combines environmental responsibility with operational efficiency and has transformed how businesses handle bulk packaging.

The program:

Leverages reusable bulk bags to directly reduce CO 2 emissions and landfill waste, creating a significant, positive environmental impact.

emissions and landfill waste, creating a significant, positive environmental impact. Allows customers to reuse the bags up to 20 times, offering remarkable cost savings — up to 50% — in packaging expenses.

Promotes a sustainable, closed-loop system, reinforcing the commitment to a circular economy.

National Bulk Bag is an industry-leading importer and distributor of bulk packaging. To learn more about the Multi-Trip Bag Program or its capabilities, email [email protected] (Subject line: Multi-Trip Bag Program).

