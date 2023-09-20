LAWK ONE AR Glasses: Discover the Next Level in Outdoor Eyewear

News provided by

LAWK ONE

20 Sep, 2023, 08:14 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LAWK ONE（www.awkglasses.com）, takes augmented reality to new heights, revolutionizing the way outdoor sports are experienced. With its advanced AR capabilities, which are based on the vision systems and heads-up displays, LAWK overlays virtual information onto the real world through its intelligent display screen.

Users can access real-time data such as speed, distance, and time, and even receive navigation guidance, route planning, take pictures, play music, and ask AI assistants for help.

Continue Reading

Sport Data Recording and Export: LAWK ONE provides users with a comprehensive sports data display. Speed, distance, time, and other vital metrics are seamlessly integrated into the user's field of vision, allowing for real-time monitoring and analysis. What sets it apart is the seamless data export functionality, empowering users to share their achievements effortlessly.

Real-Time Navigation: LAWK ONE eliminates the need to glance at your phone for navigation, enhancing safety during activities like cycling. The real-time navigation feature keeps directions right before your eyes.

4K HD Video Shooting: Capturing the most thrilling moments of outdoor adventures is made effortless with LAWK ONE's high-quality camera. Capture breathtaking moments and create first-person perspective videos with ease.

Music playback: The glasses' built-in music player adds an extra layer of enjoyment, allowing users to listen to their favorite tunes while immersing themselves in the great outdoors.

AI Assistant Capabilities: LAWK ONE boasts AI assistant functionality, harnessing the power of AI for instant assistance. Users can ask questions on the go, providing personalized recommendations, weather updates, and other useful information, all at the user's command.

These features not only enhance safety and convenience during outdoor activities but also add an element of excitement and challenge. Crafted with the utmost attention to detail, LAWK ONE combines style and functionality. The glasses are designed to be lightweight, comfortable, and durable, making them the perfect companion for any outdoor adventure. With its sleek and modern design, LAWK ONE sets a new standard for AR sports glasses.

About LAWK:

LAWK, a tech startup backed by ByteDance investments, is blazing a trail in the tech industry with cutting-edge AI+AR eyewear technology. Positioned as a practical multi-scenario AI+AR eyewear company, LAWK envisions a future where its innovations transform various user experiences. LAWK is poised to continue its ascent as a leading player in the AI+AR eyewear industry, offering practical solutions for tech-savvy adventurers.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE LAWK ONE

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.