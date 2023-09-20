LAWK ONE AR Glasses: Discover the Next Level in Outdoor Eyewear

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LAWK ONE（www.awkglasses.com）, takes augmented reality to new heights, revolutionizing the way outdoor sports are experienced. With its advanced AR capabilities, which are based on the vision systems and heads-up displays, LAWK overlays virtual information onto the real world through its intelligent display screen.

Users can access real-time data such as speed, distance, and time, and even receive navigation guidance, route planning, take pictures, play music, and ask AI assistants for help.

Sport Data Recording and Export: LAWK ONE provides users with a comprehensive sports data display. Speed, distance, time, and other vital metrics are seamlessly integrated into the user's field of vision, allowing for real-time monitoring and analysis. What sets it apart is the seamless data export functionality, empowering users to share their achievements effortlessly.

Real-Time Navigation: LAWK ONE eliminates the need to glance at your phone for navigation, enhancing safety during activities like cycling. The real-time navigation feature keeps directions right before your eyes.

4K HD Video Shooting: Capturing the most thrilling moments of outdoor adventures is made effortless with LAWK ONE's high-quality camera. Capture breathtaking moments and create first-person perspective videos with ease.

Music playback: The glasses' built-in music player adds an extra layer of enjoyment, allowing users to listen to their favorite tunes while immersing themselves in the great outdoors.

AI Assistant Capabilities: LAWK ONE boasts AI assistant functionality, harnessing the power of AI for instant assistance. Users can ask questions on the go, providing personalized recommendations, weather updates, and other useful information, all at the user's command.

These features not only enhance safety and convenience during outdoor activities but also add an element of excitement and challenge. Crafted with the utmost attention to detail, LAWK ONE combines style and functionality. The glasses are designed to be lightweight, comfortable, and durable, making them the perfect companion for any outdoor adventure. With its sleek and modern design, LAWK ONE sets a new standard for AR sports glasses.

About LAWK:

LAWK, a tech startup backed by ByteDance investments, is blazing a trail in the tech industry with cutting-edge AI+AR eyewear technology. Positioned as a practical multi-scenario AI+AR eyewear company, LAWK envisions a future where its innovations transform various user experiences. LAWK is poised to continue its ascent as a leading player in the AI+AR eyewear industry, offering practical solutions for tech-savvy adventurers.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE LAWK ONE