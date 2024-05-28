LAWLESS Beauty Maintains Triple-Digit Growth Year-Over-Year As They Expand Portfolio With Innovative Blush Collection

Pinch us, we're dreaming! The clean beauty darling made for maximalists launches Pinch My Cheeks Soft-Blur Cream Blush.

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LAWLESS Beauty, the "Yes – Makeup, Makeup" brand that over-delivers on quality pigments, clean actives, and the highest concentration of clinical-grade skincare ingredients, has seen triple-digit growth year-over-year since 2020. As a result of increased consumer demand, LAWLESS Beauty is prioritizing a meaningful expansion of the brand's footprint throughout 2024 both at home in the U.S. and abroad - entering 2.5x the number of Sephora stores, including Sephora at Kohl's as well as Canada and UK stores for the first time. The brand has also expanded its product portfolio with a first-of-its-kind blush collection, Pinch My Cheeks Soft-Blur Cream Blush.

As a brand that pushes boundaries to continuously move the benchmark in makeup, the new cream blush collection is no different, with 91 percent of subjects in a clinical study preferring Pinch My Cheeks to powder blush. Featuring an innovative cloud-like texture, it captures everything you love about cream blush and combines it with the versatile pigment and ease of application of a powder. The result is a bouncy, dreamy, very easy-to-use texture you need to feel to believe. Unlike other cream blushes, Pinch My Cheeks provides a soft-diffused, blurred finish that self-sets and stays put to give you the most time to play, making it truly unique. Layer, build, and blend without racing the clock or worrying about unwanted drydown.

LAWLESS Beauty's newest color product is formulated with a variety of high-performing ingredients including:

Green Tea Extract : an antioxidant that protects the skin from free radicals and energizes the skin for beautiful radiance

: an antioxidant that protects the skin from free radicals and energizes the skin for beautiful radiance Hybrid Elastomer Microsphere Powders: to provide a bouncy, soft focus finish and cushiony feel

to provide a bouncy, soft focus finish and cushiony feel Micronized Pigments: enabling extremely vibrant color with superior blendability, adherence, and smoothness that glides onto cheeks and lips, and melts seamlessly

"Our brand DNA at LAWLESS Beauty is 'Yes – Makeup, Makeup.' We are so passionate about creating high-impact products that are stress-free, effortless to use, and formulated with beautiful, clean ingredients. As a full coverage lover, and someone with oily skin who sets my makeup with powders, I have never found a cream blush that applies nicely over powders, stays in place throughout the day, doesn't make me look greasy, and doesn't accentuate my pores," says Annie Lawless Jacobs, Founder and CEO of LAWLESS Beauty. "With Pinch My Cheeks, our goal was to create a cream blush that applies seamlessly over a set base without lifting or disrupting your makeup underneath. With a velvety smooth, softly matte finish to blur pores and diffuse imperfections, Pinch My Cheeks provides the fresh, healthy, natural finish of a cream with the soft focus, oil-controlling, long-wearing qualities of a powder, giving you the best of all worlds!"

The new blush is available in 6 shades that pair beautifully with the brand's best-selling, award-winning hero products from the Forget the Filler franchise, Forget The Filler Lip Plumping Line Smoothing Gloss and Forget The Filler Lip Plumping Line Smoothing Tinted Balm Stick, to complete any look:

Angel: Nude Rose (pairs with Posey Tinted Balm Stick and Rosy Outlook Plumping Gloss)

Nude Rose Cherry Pie: Bright Cherry Pink (pairs with Cherry Vanilla Tinted Balm Stick and Cherry Vanilla Plumping Gloss)

Bright Gumdrop: Bright Baby Pink (pairs with Baby Doll Tinted Balm Stick and Daisy Pink Plumping Gloss)

Bright Rosebud: Dusty Cool Rose (pairs with Posey Tinted Balm Stick and Rosy Outlook Plumping Gloss)

Starburst: Soft Peach (pairs with Cherry Vanilla Tinted Balm Stick and Cherry Vanilla Plumping Gloss)

Soft Peach Valentine: Bright Watermelon (pairs with Baby Doll Tinted Balm Stick and Daisy Pink Plumping Gloss)

To spread meaning behind the brand's "pinch me, I'm dreaming" launch tagline, LAWLESS Beauty is partnering with Project Glimmer, a non-profit organization supporting girls from foster care and adolescent service programs, for the second year in a row. From May 24th through June 30th, the brand will be donating 10% of Pinch My Cheeks sales purchased on LAWLESSBeauty.com to the organization. Project Glimmer is near and dear to Annie's heart and a natural partner for Pinch My Cheeks as they help female youth in making their dreams a reality.

LAWLESS Beauty's Pinch My Cheeks Soft-Blur Cream Blush retails for $29 and is available on LAWLESSBeauty.com, in Sephora stores and Sephora.com now. For more information on the product and LAWLESS Beauty, please visit LAWLESSBeauty.com.

About LAWLESS Beauty ®

Founder Annie Lawless Jacobs started LAWLESS Beauty out of a genuine need for cleaner, better formulations that actually work! As a mother, entrepreneur, bona-fide glam girl and someone who has lived with multiple auto-immune issues for her entire life, Annie simply could not find products with the performance she needed, that were also clean. This inspired the brand mission to create skincare-powered, high-performance, long-wearing makeup with a no tolerance policy for wimpy formulas or potentially harmful ingredients. LAWLESS Beauty is truly CLEAN LIKE YOU'VE NEVER SEEN. We hope you are obsessed!

