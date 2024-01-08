LAWLESS Beauty's Viral Cherry Vanilla Collection Just Got Plumped

The brand's cult-favorite shade is now available in Forget The Filler Lip Balm Stick, and Forget The Filler Queen-Sized Lip Plumping Gloss.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LAWLESS Beauty, the innovative beauty brand known for 'Clean Like You've Never Seen' products has expanded their most viral shade, Cherry Vanilla! Originally launched in 2022, Forget The Filler Plumping Gloss and Overnight Plumping Mask in Cherry Vanilla amassed a loyal cult-following of celebrities, influencers, and industry experts with a nostalgic cherry-vanilla flavor and universally flattering sheer red tint. After countless customer requests to expand the shade and flavor in other lip formats, Cherry Vanilla will finally be available in LAWLESS' best-selling Forget The Filler Lip Plumping Balm Stick, which features a new and improved formula inclusive of 2500% more Shea Butter for increased comfort, softness, and glide. Finally, Cherry Vanilla will get the "royal treatment" with the addition of a Queen-Sized Forget The Filler Plumping Gloss, giving Cherry Vanilla loyalists a plumped-up option that is almost 2x the size of the original gloss!

LAWLESS Beauty Cherry Vanilla Collection 2024

Cherry Vanilla has quickly become LAWLESS Beauty's most successful shade to date with over 188 five-star reviews. The bevy of influential fans helping it reach viral-status has resulted in one Cherry Vanilla product being sold every 10 minutes, an impressive feat given the shade just entered its second year of production. "At LAWLESS Beauty, we believe in giving consumers exactly what they want," said Founder and CEO, Annie Lawless Jacobs, "we know our customers love Cherry Vanilla, so we decided to give them more of it!"

The entire Cherry Vanilla line is an extension of the brand's game-changing Forget The Filler franchise which gained industry praise with its first product - Lip-Plumping Line-Smoothing Gloss, in January 2021. Each lip product within the franchise is packed with Maxi-LipTM, a patented natural peptide, clinically proven to enhance volume. The Forget The Filler franchise has seen such success that LAWLESS Beauty expanded the line into new categories such as skincare with the Lip Plumping Mask and Perfecting Cream, with more slated in years to come.

LAWLESS Beauty has transcended past the traditional clean beauty category by creating high-performance formulations with major color pay-off. This success is seen in the brand's expanded national and international retail footprint. By spring 2024, LAWLESS Beauty will triple its in-store distribution. "While we can't disclose exact details yet, we are thrilled about what's in the pipeline for LAWLESS this year and beyond," Jacobs revealed. "What we can share is that every step forward for our brand is based on expressed consumer needs, and an overarching goal to move the benchmark in beauty. The touchstone of LAWLESS is to stay true to thoughtful ingredients, and next-level innovation with results you can see, with hope to cultivate a brand that spans generations regardless of fast fads that may distract our competitors."

"The success of Cherry Vanilla can be attributed to a few key factors," explained LAWLESS Beauty President, Rachel Shelowitz. "Not only were we able to create a gorgeous shade with the same nurturing benefits LAWLESS Beauty prides itself on, we were able to tap into a phenomenon our target demographic had been craving: nostalgia. The classic cherry scent brings millennial consumers back to one of their first beauty products ever purchased, in a way that can evolve with their modern makeup and skincare routines."

LAWLESS Beauty's Queen-Size Forget The Filler Lip-Plumping Line-Smoothing Gloss in Cherry Vanilla retails for $39, Forget The Filler Lip Plumping Line-Smoothing Tinted Balm Stick and Forget The Filler Lip-Plumping Line-Smoothing Gloss in Cherry Vanilla retail for $26, and Forget The Filler Lip-Plumping Mask in Cherry Vanilla retails for $22. All are available January 8th on LAWLESSBeauty.com, Sephora stores and Sephora.com. For more information on the product and LAWLESS Beauty, and to see the astonishing clinical before and after pictures, please visit LAWLESSBeauty.com.

About LAWLESS Beauty ®

Founder Annie Lawless Jacobs started LAWLESS Beauty out of a genuine need for cleaner, better formulations that actually work! As a mother, entrepreneur, bona-fide glam girl and someone who has lived with multiple auto-immune issues for her entire life, Annie simply could not find products with the performance she needed, that were also clean. This inspired the brand mission to create skincare-powered, high-performance, long-wearing makeup with a no tolerance policy for wimpy formulas or potentially harmful ingredients. LAWLESS Beauty is truly CLEAN LIKE YOU'VE NEVER SEEN. We hope you are obsessed!

SOURCE LAWLESS Beauty