Lawlor, White & Murphey And Abramowitz, Pomerantz & Morehead Merge

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawlor, White & Murphey, LLP and Abramowitz, Pomerantz & Morehead, PA, two top Florida-based personal injury law firms, have jointly announced the merger of their firms. The combined firm will retain the name Lawlor, White & Murphey and have offices in Ft. Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Weston, Coconut Creek, Pompano Beach, Plantation, and Sunrise, Florida. In addition, the firm has an office located in Venice, Florida. The firm will continue to focus on personal injury, wrongful death, maritime claim, medical malpractice, legal and professional malpractice, among other areas.

Effective October 1, 2019, attorneys John K. Lawlor, Anthony B. White, M. Ben Murphey and Douglas P. Johnson will be joined by Richard Abramowitz, Howard Pomerantz and Lyle M. Koenig. The new firm will have more than 200 years of combined legal experience.

"Since our inception, the goal of Lawlor, White & Murphey has been to provide exceptional service to our local community and utilize our talents and strengths to best serve the needs of our clients," said Lawlor, White & Murphey managing partner John K. Lawlor. "By adding additional resources, this merger will allow us to work more efficiently and strengthen our core practice areas, thus taking us one step closer to achieving our goals."

Full attorney biographies, law firm locations, and other useful information can be found on the firm's website at https://www.lwmpersonalinjurylawyers.com/ .

About Lawlor, White & Murphey

Lawlor, White & Murphey is committed to providing each and every one of their clients with the best of both worlds—the compassion and individual attention of a small firm, and the resources, experience, and power of a large firm. Every single case that passes through their hands is treated with compassion, attention to detail, and expertise.

Today, the firm is made up of six dedicated and talented lawyers who are backed by a staff of exceptional paralegals, clerks, and administrative personnel. The entire team is dedicated to helping Florida residents and their families recover from injuries and other losses caused by the negligence of others. The team has helped our firm grow and flourish over the years through diligence, perseverance, and innovation. Thanks to the team's dedication and hard work, they are able to proudly point to a history of success with their cases. Throughout Florida and beyond, Lawlor, White & Murphey is now recognized as leading authorities in personal injury law.

