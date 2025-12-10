Lawmakers and Advocates Call on Pennsylvania to become the next state to enact water quality management reforms to prevent spread of Legionella and Legionnaires' Disease

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania could become the next state to take bold leadership in Legionnaires' Disease prevention with the introduction of a comprehensive bill aimed at improving water quality management in the Quaker State, according to the Alliance to Prevent Legionnaires Disease (APLD).

Representative Ismail Smith-Wade-El (D, District 49) has introduced House Bill 2085 with the support of Representative Ed Neilson (D, District 174) and now awaits further legislative action.

"Pennsylvania is where this disease was given its name after a large outbreak in 1976 and rates of Legionnaires' Disease, which is preventable, have continued to increase unabated ever since. We as lawmakers have a responsibility to put the right policies in place to reduce the risks of this potentially deadly disease," Smith Wade-El said. "To tackle this issue, I have introduced legislation that mandates government agencies, public water systems, and specific building owners to uphold new minimum standards aimed at improving the prevention, detection, and control of Legionnaires' Disease. New Jersey recently passed a similar law in 2024, receiving strong bipartisan support. Now is the time for Pennsylvania to take decisive action in the battle against Legionnaires' Disease."

Key components of HB 2085 include:

Public Water System Requirements: Maintain minimum detectable disinfectant levels (0.5 mg/L for chlorine; 1.0 mg/L for chloramine). Develop a distribution system maintenance plan to mitigate the risk of Legionella bacteria.

Records of Disruption: Public water systems must report disruptions to the Department within 72 hours.

Environmental Rules and Regulations: The Department must adopt regulations to minimize the growth and distribution of Legionella bacteria, including customer notification requirements during potential exposure.

Investigations: Mandatory epidemiological investigations for each reported case to identify potential sources of infection.

Mandatory epidemiological investigations for each reported case to identify potential sources of infection. Building Owner Responsibilities: Owners must implement water management programs according to recognized standards to prevent Legionella growth.

Owners must implement water management programs according to recognized standards to prevent Legionella growth. Public Awareness Campaign: A program to educate consumers, especially vulnerable populations, on Legionella sources and prevention methods.

A program to educate consumers, especially vulnerable populations, on Legionella sources and prevention methods. Annual Reporting: The Department of Health to report case numbers, water sampling results, and violations to the Governor and General Assembly.

"As the number of Legionnaires' Disease cases rise throughout the country, Pennsylvania has shown some of the highest rates of infection. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cases have risen over 65% throughout the commonwealth in the last five years," Neilson said. "As a survivor of Legionnaires', I can personally speak about the severity of this illness and the impact it has on the human body. This legislation is vital to the fight against Legionnaires' disease through protection, regulation, and research."

The legislation not only will help prevent outbreaks but will also address the much more prevalent individual and sporadic cases. The CDC reports that there are more than 8,000 cases of Legionnaires' disease reported annually, with individual cases comprising 96% and outbreaks accounting for only 4%. One in ten individuals who contract Legionnaires' disease will die from it and the fatality rate is higher among more susceptible populations.

Bill McQuade, P.E., CDP, Fellow ASHRAE, LEED AP 2025-26 ASHRAE President and APLD Board member is a Pennsylvania resident who says Pennsylvania as the next state to implement life-saving water management reforms is long overdue.

"This is my home. It is where my family lives and like everyone else in Pennsylvania, I expect to have clean water free of legionella bacteria," McQuade said. "The key to prevention is a comprehensive approach that begins with the source of the water flowing into our homes, buildings and facilities and proper management of water throughout our distribution and premise plumbing systems to prevent disease. States like New Jersey and Illinois have already enacted similar reforms. Now it's time for Pennsylvania to follow suit."

The Alliance to Prevent Legionnaire' Disease is a national nonprofit focused on preventing Legionnaires' disease through education, advocacy, and awareness. For more information, visit the Alliance's website: https://preventlegionnaires.org/ .

