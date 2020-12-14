Lawmakers in the U.S., the U.K. and Japan Call for International Agreement to Prohibit the Eating of Dogs and Cats

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As of Dec. 7, 2020, 251 news outlets including Associated Press and Yahoo have published the press release "Japanese Lawmakers Call for International Agreement to Prohibit the Eating of Dogs and Cats". The World Dog Alliance (WDA) aims to continue their global lobbying efforts to establish an international agreement, which can save millions of dogs and cats.

(PRNewsfoto/World Dog Alliance)

Celebrated Japanese entrepreneur Mr. Genlin (original name: Hiroshi Horiike) is the founder of the WDA. Over the past six years, he has spent his own fortune, never accepting a penny of a donation from others, to campaign for an explicit ban on dog and cat meat globally. To speed up the legislation process around the world, he proposed the concept of the International Agreement to Prohibit the Eating of Dogs and Cats.

Under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, Genlin gained the support of and approval from leaders around the world in a matter of two months. Unprecedentedly, Genlin united 30 bipartisan U.S. Representatives to co-sign a letter to President Donald Trump, as well as 67 cross-party UK Members of Parliament to co-sign a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, urging the two governments to initiate the International Agreement to Prohibit the Eating of Dogs and Cats.

Due to Genlin's efforts, Taiwan amended the Animal Protection Act in April 2017 to outlaw dog and cat meat; the United States passed the Farm Bill that bans dog and cat meat in December 2018; Shenzhen became the first model city in China to outlaw dog and cat meat in March 2020. The Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs announced the National Catalogue of Livestock and Poultry Genetic Resources, removing wild animals, dogs, and cats, from the edible animal "White List." It is believed that China will implement a nationwide ban on dog and cat meat within the next few years.

Apart from the U.S., UK, and China, Genlin is also a prominent figure in the National Diet of Japan. In February 2020, he successfully lobbied the establishment of "Supra-partisan Congressional Animal Welfare Alliance". On Dec. 3, 2020, Genlin united 34 Japanese lawmakers to submit a co-signed request letter to the new Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide to urge the government to outlaw dog and cat meat, as well as to initiate the International Agreement to Prohibit the Eating of Dogs and Cats.

Love and peace are closely intertwined; most conflicts in the world stem from racism, sexism, and speciesism. Genlin advocates for love beyond the boundary of species, the highest form of love. For his work furthering world peace, Genlin has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, the highest honor given to individuals who advocate for righteousness and love. If Genlin wins the Nobel Peace Prize laureate, he will become the leading figure of "The Trinity of Health and Sustainability: Human-Animal-Environment".

Related Images

genlin-and-his-dog.jpg

Genlin and his dog

Genlin and his dog, Samurai

SOURCE World Dog Alliance