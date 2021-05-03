Lawmakers Must Prioritize Aging, Equity and Alzheimer's Issues as the State Grows Older, Majority of Californians Say

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aging, equity, and Alzheimer's policies are top priorities for Californian voters, according to a newly released survey of voters by The SCAN Foundation. The findings also showed strong backing for the state's Master Plan for Aging - a 10-year comprehensive and outcomes-oriented blueprint to better serve the needs of older adults, people with disabilities and their family caregivers. As COVID-19 continues to disproportionately affect these populations along with Black, brown, and indigenous Californians, these policies have become increasingly important for elected officials to address.

In the survey of 1,000 California voters, nearly 90 percent say that it is important to have access to services needed to live at home and in the community, with a supermajority (65 percent) stating the pandemic has made it MORE urgent to address the range of issues impacting our aging population. Voters believe these issues should rise to the top of lawmakers' agendas. Nearly eight in ten voters (79 percent) believe the governor should prioritize and invest in the Master Plan, and nearly a supermajority (63 percent) are more likely to support elected officials who prioritize the Master Plan for Aging.

"Everyone deserves to age well with dignity and independence, and COVID-19 has laid bare the inequities present in our current system of care," said Dr. Sarita Mohanty, President and CEO of The SCAN Foundation. "Californians recognize this urgency and call on state leaders to decisively invest in and implement the Master Plan for Aging so all older adults, particularly those from communities of color, can access care and support in the place they call home."

Over eight out of ten (83 percent) of respondents say it is important for Alzheimer's disease to be a critical component of the Master Plan for Aging. Alzheimer's disease is one of the most challenging conditions facing our aging community and is expected to cost the state $5 billion dollars by 2025.

"Aging is an issue that touches every Californian, and we see that in this recent poll. Californians overwhelmingly noted the importance of accessing services needed to live at home as we age, indicating the importance of preparing for our state's growing aging population," said Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian (D-Van Nuys). "As the Chair of the Aging and Long-Term Care Committee, I look forward to working with my colleagues to ensure we continue to prioritize policy that treats older adults with the dignity and respect they deserve."

"The overwhelming support for the Master Plan for Aging's goals across party lines – and our state's ever-increasing proportion of independent voters – is remarkable and is rarely seen in other issues impacting Californians and the nation," said Justin Wallin, CEO of J. Wallin Opinion Research.

The Master Plan for Aging outlines five bold goals and twenty-three strategies to build a California for All Ages by 2030. It also includes a Data Dashboard on Aging to measure our progress and a Local Playbook to drive partnerships that help us meet these goals together. The Master Plan for Aging also worked collaboratively with the Governor's first-ever Alzheimer's Task Force to ensure policy proposals were coordinated to improve the lives of the state's aging population and their caregivers.

