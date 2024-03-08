Lawmaks: A Leading Immigration Law Firm Making a Difference in the Industry

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An internationally renowned Immigration Law Firm, is making headlines once again. Attorney Marjan Kasra, a key member of the LAWMAKS team, has been honored as one of the Top 25 winners at the prestigious 2024 EB-5 & Global Immigration Expo. This recognition highlights the exceptional expertise and dedication that LAWMAKS brings to the field of U.S. Immigration Law.

The 2024 EB-5 & Global Immigration Expo, a highly anticipated event that brings together industry leaders and professionals in investment immigration and wealth management, recognized Attorney Marjan Kasra as one of the top achievers in the field. This accolade is a testament to her outstanding contributions and achievements in the EB-5 industry.

With over 20 years of experience in U.S. Immigration Law, Attorney Marjan Kasra has become a trusted name in the industry. She is a member of the prestigious American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) and the American Bar Association, further solidifying her reputation as a highly skilled and knowledgeable attorney.

LAWMAKS, under the guidance of Attorney Marjan Kasra, has established itself as a leading authority in the field of U.S. Immigration Law. The firm's commitment to excellence and client satisfaction has earned them a remarkable reputation, both domestically and internationally. Their dedication to providing personalized and comprehensive solutions to their clients' immigration needs sets them apart from their competitors.

As a testament to their expertise, the attorneys at LAWMAKS are frequently invited to speak at Immigration Law events worldwide. Their insights and knowledge have been recognized and valued by industry professionals and peers. Additionally, the firm's attorneys have published numerous articles as U.S. Immigration experts, further solidifying their position as thought leaders in the field.

LAWMAKS prides itself on its team of highly skilled and experienced professionals who offer a wide range of immigration services. Their areas of expertise include Investment Visas such as the EB-5 Investor, L-1 Intracompany, and E-2 Treaty Investors. They also specialize in Work/Employment Visas, Family Green Cards, Non-Immigrant Visas, and more.

To learn more about LAWMAKS and their team of immigration experts, visit their official website at www.lawmaks.com . The website provides detailed information about the firm's services, the qualifications and expertise of their attorneys, and testimonials from satisfied clients.

For inquiries, please contact:

LAWMAKS (Law Offices of Marjan Kasra)

Phone number: + 1 212 500 0905

US WhatsApp Office: +1 (203) 400-7060

Email address: [email protected]

SOURCE Lawmaks