Lawmaks is Recognized as a Leading Immigration Law Firm at the 2023-2024 EB-5 & Global Immigration Expo

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Early 2024 - Lawmaks, a prominent law firm specializing in U.S. Immigration Law, is proud to announce that their esteemed Attorney, Marjan Kasra, has been recognized as one of the Top 25 winners at the 2024 EB-5 & Global Immigration Expo, where the 2023 award winners were honored. This prestigious award showcased Attorney Kasra's exceptional contributions and expertise in the field of immigration law. Congratulations to Marjan Kasra and the entire Lawmaks team for this remarkable achievement!

The 2024 EB-5 & Global Immigration Expo, held in Newport Beach, California, brought together industry leaders and professionals in investment immigration and wealth management from around the world. This highly anticipated conference featured interactive panels and educational sessions, providing valuable insights into the ever-evolving landscape of immigration law. Lawmaks' Attorney Marjan Kasra was honored during the event, recognizing her outstanding skills and dedication to her clients.

"I am honored and humbled to be recognized among the Top 25 winners at the 2024 EB-5 & Global Immigration Expo," said Marjan Kasra. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team at Lawmaks. We remain committed to providing exceptional legal services and assisting our clients in achieving their immigration goals."

With over 20 years of experience in U.S. Immigration Law , Attorney Marjan Kasra has established herself as a trusted name in the industry. She is a member of the prestigious American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) and the American Bar Association, and a long-time committee member at the Iranian American Bar Association, New York Chapter, as well as a Committee Member of the MENA Committee at the New York City Bar. Attorney Kasra is proud to be giving back to the legal community where she regularly participates in legal panels both as a moderator and as an expert in the industry.

Under Attorney Marjan Kasra's guidance, Lawmaks has solidified its position as a leading authority in U.S. Immigration Law. The Firm's unwavering commitment to excellence and client satisfaction has earned them a stellar reputation, both domestically and internationally. Their personalized and comprehensive approach to addressing clients' immigration needs sets them apart from their competitors.

Lawmaks has established itself as a renowned international law firm, with offices in New York, NY, Stamford, CT, Dubai, UAE, and Istanbul, Turkey. While the Firm is active in an array of immigrant and nonimmigrant visas, Lawmaks specializes in the EB-5 investor program investor program, and other employment-based visas, such as EB-1, EB-2, L-1, and E-2 visas. With a team of highly skilled and experienced professionals, Lawmaks customizes creative solutions and provides legal advice to both individuals and companies, in order to effectively meet their U.S. Immigration goals.

In addition to the above-mentioned Top 25 winners at the 2024 EB-5 & Global Immigration Expo, Lawmaks Attorney Marjan Kasra is again nominated as the "Top 25" immigration lawyer by EB-5 Investor Magazine for 2024; additionally, Lawmaks has received several other recognitions to include the Three Best Rated immigration attorney at "Top 3 immigration lawyers" as well as "Top 5" and "Top 10" Rising Stars in the previous years. These acknowledgments further validate Lawmaks' expertise and Attorney Majran Kasra's commitment to her clients.

