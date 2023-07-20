Lawn and Garden Watering Equipment Market to Reach $40.9 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global lawn and garden watering equipment market is driven by factors such as an increase in demand for water-efficient products and the growth in popularity of gardening.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Lawn and Garden Water Equipment Market by Product Type (Garden Machinery, Digging Tools, Watering Tools, Cutting/Pruning Tools, Plantation Tools, Cultivating Tools), By Control Type (Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Manual), By Usage (Residential, Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the global lawn and garden water equipment market generated $24.7 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $40.9 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2032.



Prime Determinants of Growth:

The global lawn and garden watering equipment market is driven by factors such as an increase in demand for water-efficient products and the growth in popularity of gardening. However, global water shortages and limited availability of green spaces are restraining market growth. Moreover, the increase in popularity of smart watering systems and growth in trend toward outdoor living spaces will create a lucrative opportunity in the future.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $24.7 Billion Market Size in 2032 $40.9 Billion CAGR 5.3 % No. of Pages in Report 295 Segments covered Product Type, Control Type, Usage, and Region. Drivers Increase in demand for water-efficient products Growth in popularity of gardening Opportunities The increase in popularity of smart watering systems The growth in trend toward outdoor living spaces Restraints Global water shortages Limited availability of green space



The garden machinery segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-

Based on product type, the garden machinery segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global lawn and garden watering equipment market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The increasing demand for landscaping services, advancements in technology, rising awareness about environmental issues, the growing popularity of DIY gardening, and government initiatives are driving the growth of this segment. However, the watering tools segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032. Watering tools are essential for maintaining healthy plants, and they are used for both indoor and outdoor gardening.

The semi-automatic segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-

Based on control type, the semi-automatic segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global lawn and garden watering equipment market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The semi-automatic segment appeals to a wider range of users who may not have the budget or need a fully automated system. These users may prefer a more hands-on approach to watering their plants and lawns, but they still want the convenience of setting schedules and durations. However, the automatic segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032. One of the main reasons for the growth is the increasing demand for sustainable and efficient watering practices. Automatic irrigation systems deliver precise amounts of water to plants and lawns, reducing water waste and promoting optimal plant growth.

The residential segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-

Based on usage, the residential segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global lawn and garden watering equipment market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. There has been an increasing trend towards home gardening and landscaping in recent years, which has led to a higher demand for water equipment such as hoses, sprinklers, and irrigation systems. However, the commercial segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032-

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global lawn and garden watering equipment market revenue and is likely to dominate by 2032. The lawn and garden watering equipment market is growing in North America due to various factors. One major factor is the increasing popularity of home gardening and outdoor living spaces, which has led to a higher demand for water equipment such as hoses, sprinklers, and irrigation systems. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2032.



Leading Market Players: -

WOLF-Garten, Snapper, Inc.

Gardena GmbH, Makita Corporation

Fiskars Group, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

& Decker, Inc. Mountfield, AriensCo

KUBOTA Corporation

SNA Europe Holdings AB

Rain Bird Corporation

The Toro Company

Estwing Manufacturing Co., Inc

eMagin Corporation.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global lawn and garden watering equipment market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolios, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

