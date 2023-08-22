Lawn Mowers Market to grow by USD 9.79 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The rise in demand for gardens and lawns drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The lawn mowers market size is estimated to grow by USD 9,797.43 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.03% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will progress. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Lawn Mowers Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (Residential and Commercial), product (Walk-behind, Riding, and Robotic), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The residential segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The rise in urbanization across various regions has contributed to an increase in residential areas featuring lawns. This urban growth has led to heightened demand for lawnmowers within surrounding neighbourhoods. As the drive towards constructing smart cities and incorporating green spaces gains momentum, along with the construction and maintenance of new buildings and public parks, urban development is becoming a crucial objective. With urbanization intensifying and a greater number of green spaces emerging around cities, the need for efficient lawnmowers becomes imperative, consequently propelling the growth of the focused market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global lawn mowers market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global lawn mowers market.

North America is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. North America stands out as the primary consumer market for lawn mowers, with the region poised to witness an upsurge in demand driven by technological advancements. This growth trajectory is further fueled by increased replacement costs due to digitization, automation, and machinery optimization. According to Statista's Research Department, the global urbanization rate is projected to reach 57% by September 2022 , with an anticipated 68% of the population residing in urban areas by 2050. With more than four-fifths of its populace living in cities, North America has evolved into one of the most densely populated regions in the wold.

Lawn Mowers Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The rise in demand for gardens and lawns is notably driving the market growth. The primary factor propelling the growth of the lawn mowers market is the escalating demand for garden and lawn care equipment. With a remarkable surge in consumer interest in gardening pursuits like lawn maintenance, backyard enhancement, and outdoor gatherings, the past decade has witnessed a notable increase. The growing popularity of sports such as lawn tennis, croquet, cricket, football, hockey, and rugby is also playing a significant role in driving the market's expansion throughout the forecast period. The upswing in living standards and heightened enthusiasm for gardening as a hobby are poised to drive increased demand for lawn mowers in the forecast period. The increasing awareness regarding the benefits of green roofs, including flood management, energy efficiency, and carbon sequestration, has also contributed to the market's growth. The endorsement of lawn mowers has been propelled by the advantages of green roofs, fostering heightened demand for these machines during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The emergence of advanced robotic lawn mowers is an emerging market trend.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The rise in pollution and emissions from lawn mowers is a major challenge hindering market growth.

What are the key data covered in this Lawn Mowers Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the lawn mowers market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the lawn mowers market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the lawn mowers market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of lawn mowers market vendors

Lawn Mowers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.03% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,797.43 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG, AriensCo, Briggs and Stratton LLC, Chervon Holdings Ltd., D and D Motor Systems Inc., Deere and Co., Emak Spa, Fiskars Corp., Generac Holdings Inc., Greenworks Tools, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Husqvarna AB, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sharpex Engineering Works, Snow Joe LLC, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., STIGA Spa, The Great States Corp., The Toro Company, and Unison Engg. Industries Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

