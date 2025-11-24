Lawndale Homeowners Can Now Fund Roofing, HVAC, Renewable Energy, EV Charging, Wildfire Hardening, Earthquake Resiliency, and Water Saving Projects through Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) Financing with Home Run Financing

Innovative Form of Financing Now Available in Lawndale After City Council Votes

LOS GATOS, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lawndale City Council voted on October 6, 2025 to allow their homeowners to access Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) home improvement financing through industry leader Home Run Financing (HRF). Lawndale joins more than 340 other cities and towns in California in approving the Program. The City of Los Angeles was an early adopter of the PACE program, and Lawndale joins more than 35 other cities in Los Angeles County in making HRF PACE Funding available to homeowners. This includes neighboring Hawthorne and Calabasas, both of which approved HRF in the past few months.

"By partnering with the private sectors through the PACE program, the City of Lawndale is giving residents – especially families with limited incomes – real options to upgrade their homes for energy efficiency, water conservation and upfront cost savings," said Councilmember Bernadette Suarez. "These highly regulated public-private partnerships help ensure that decent, safe living conditions are available and sustainable over time, giving more households the opportunity to live in quality housing without being locked into high utility bills or deferred maintenance."

California homeowners are also looking for ways to reduce utility bills in the face of rising energy costs, both by installing renewable energy systems like solar panels, and by installing more efficient (less leaky) windows and doors and roofs. As well, drought remains a perennial problem in California and more and more homeowners are looking for additional ways to fund home upgrades to save water. PACE Financing is specifically designed to be used for such water and energy saving projects.

"It's great to see another city adding PACE to its toolkit for making their community safer and more energy- and water-efficient," said Home Run Financing CEO, Robert Giles. "And Lawndale homeowners now have gained another option for making needed upgrades."

More than 15 million people in California – almost 40 percent of the population – are Hispanic/Latino, and Spanish is the primary language for many of these people. HRF is committed to working with Spanish-speaking homeowners and contractors. All materials are available in Spanish, from the website and homeowner contracts and financing documents to contractor guidance materials. There are bilingual staff in California to partner with contractors on an ongoing basis. HRF's customer service call center is also staffed with bilingual employees.

PACE Financing is available only through registered and trained contractors. State legislation and regulation by the state Department of Financing Protection and Innovation (DFPI) provides robust consumer protections for homeowners, including ability to pay tests; homeowner identity verification measures; recorded confirmation of terms calls conducted in English or Spanish to ensure the homeowner understands the financing; a further recorded call in English or Spanish to verify the project is complete before the contractor gets paid; third-party inspection of completed projects; rigorous contractor oversight and training; and additional protections for the elderly and low-income homeowners, among several other stringent consumer protection measures.

In the nine years Home Run Financing (previously PACE Funding Group) has been operating in California, the company has provided more than $630 million in PACE financing for more than 20,300 home improvement projects across the state. These projects have set in place greenhouse gas reductions, over the lifetime of the upgrades, of 252,300 metric tons, equivalent to taking 58,850 cars off the road for a year or powering almost 34,000 homes for a year. The water efficiency upgrades have set in place the conservation of 288 million gallons of water, equivalent to filling more than 14,000 backyard pools or taking 11.4 million five-minute showers. HRF-financed projects have created 5,670 good-paying jobs across the state.

Learn more at www.homerunfinancing.com.

CONTACT

Severn Williams, 510-336-9566

[email protected]

SOURCE PACE Funding Group LLC.