LawnPRO Partners Acquires Total Lawn Care, Inc.

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LawnPRO Partners ("LawnPRO") acquires Indiana based Total Lawn Care, Inc. ("TLC"). TLC has serviced the Indianapolis and surrounding area for over 35 years. With the addition of Indiana, LawnPRO Partners now serves seven states across the US.

Established in 1989 by Mark Cavin and Terry Jungels, TLC was founded with the vision of putting the agronomics of the lawn and the needs of the customer first. Core to TLC's service offering is an organic-based lawn care program (fertilization, aeration, and seeding) and pest control (flea and tick, mosquito, and perimeter pest).

"When contemplating our decision to sell the business, we ultimately looked for a partner that would let us continue to operate how TLC has for the past 30 years, while providing opportunities of growth for our team as well as providing much needed support in our back office," said Terry Jungels, owner of TLC.

"The addition of TLC to the LawnPRO Partners family is exciting, not only because it expands our geographic footprint into the State of Indiana, but it also comes with a devoted group of employees who are passionate about the brand they have built over the years," said Bill Viveen, CEO of LawnPRO Partners. "We welcome TLC to the LawnPRO Partners family."

About LawnPRO Partners

LawnPRO Partners, majority-owned by HCI Equity Partners, is more than a collective of lawn care companies; we are a community of growth-minded experts committed to enhancing companies through strategic investments in people, processes, technology, and collaborative planning. Together, we preserve the unique legacy of each brand while preparing them for future success.

LawnPRO Partners is dedicated to helping lawn care businesses reach their full potential, fostering growth and excellence in the industry. By leveraging our collective strength and shared mission, we help each business thrive independently with the needed expertise, processes, tools, and resources. We are stronger together.

LawnPro Partners remains actively engaged in the exploration of strategic acquisition opportunities. If you are considering selling your lawn care business, we welcome the opportunity to share why we are quickly becoming the acquirer of choice in the industry.



About HCI Equity Partners

HCI Equity Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with family and founder-owned distribution, manufacturing, and service companies. HCI is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.hciequity.com.

Contact:

Chuck Reimel

Chief Business Development Officer

910.612.6252

[email protected]

SOURCE LawnPRO Partners