LAWOW UNCOVERS LAWSUIT AGAINST JOHN FETTERMAN

News provided by

LaWow

Sep 22, 2022, 13:19 ET

Lawsuit against Democratic Senate Nominee during his time as Mayor made public by lawow.org

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A virtually unknown lawsuit against Pennsylvania Democratic Senate Nominee John Fetterman has been uncovered by Lawow.org.  The first amendment retaliation lawsuit brought by Sergeant Fred King against then-Braddock Mayor John Fetterman is now available to the public on lawow.org.

laWow.org the first-ever lawsuit search engine specifically designed to search words and/or phrases and find results based on a crowdsourced search.  LaWow is an unaltered source of public information, with no commentary, no opinions, just public documents made searchable. 

The laWow.org  platform is a news source for journalists and a resource for stock investors, researchers, employees, and anyone else seeking the facts only.

Media Contacts:
[email protected] 

Contact Information: 
Barkley Andersen 
[email protected] 

SOURCE LaWow