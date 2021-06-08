LAWPRO to digitize core system with OneShield

LAWPRO selects OneShield Market Solutions to digitize core system. Tweet this

"This partnership allows us to replace disparate legacy systems and modernize processes with technology that will deliver significant improvements to our stakeholders," says Daniel E. Pinnington, President & Chief Executive Officer of LAWPRO. "Leveraging OneShield's SaaS, our claims and underwriting team will be able to enhance the level of service offered while we automate manual processes, digitize assets and data, and streamline various aspects of our processes and workflows."

"Key to our decision in choosing OneShield was that they displayed a clear understanding of our business. Plus, with their Program Consulting discipline, they clearly defined the overall project implementation plan with insights to timeline and costs which provided us the much-desired transparency into this important transformation project."

Amongst the many benefits of digitizing their platform, LAWPRO will be able to stay ahead of market trends leveraging real-time data insights and reporting and enhance client interactions by way of a robust customer portal and a defense counsel's extranet for claims litigation management and invoice submissions.

OneShield's SaaS provides out-of-the-box functionality for policy management (quoting, binding, and servicing), billing (invoicing through to payment), and claims administration (first notice of loss through to payment), including document management, reporting, and analysis — and all completely configurable for LAWPRO-specific requirements.

"OneShield is excited to partner with LAWPRO," says OneShield Chief Revenue Officer Liza Smith. "This is the latest in a series of wins in the professional liability marketplace. In this specialized field, insurers recognize the strategic advantages of a proven SaaS offering that is designed to handle complex insurance products while ensuring the technology will be responsive as their business needs change."

For more information or to schedule a media interview, please contact:

Janice Merkley

VP, Corporate Marketing

OneShield Software – OneShield.com

T: 774.348.1016 | E: [email protected]

About OneShield

OneShield provides solutions for insurers of all sizes. Deployed in the cloud, our portfolio of standalone, subscription, and As-a-Service products includes enterprise-class policy management, billing, claims, rating, product configuration, business intelligence, and smart analytics. OneShield automates and simplifies the complexities of core systems with targeted solutions, seamless upgrades, collaborative implementations, and lower total cost of ownership. With corporate headquarters in Marlborough, MA, and offices in India, OneShield has over 50 products in production across P&C and specialty insurance markets.

For more information, visit www.OneShield.com

About LAWPRO

Lawyers' Professional Indemnity Company (LAWPRO) is owned by The Law Society of Ontario and is licensed to provide professional liability insurance in Ontario and title insurance across Canada. Through its malpractice insurance program, LAWPRO insures almost 29,000 practicing lawyers and their paralegal partners in Ontario, as well as providing them with risk and practice management information under the practicePRO banner. LAWPRO's TitlePLUS title insurance program is available to Canadian lawyers and Quebec notaries to better meet their clients' needs for professional legal advice and superior protection for their real estate transactions.

For more information, visit www.lawpro.ca

SOURCE OneShield Software

Related Links

http://www.oneshield.com

