Lawproactive Launches Next-Generation CRM, Marrying Data and Location with Geo-Optimized Funnels for Attorney Lead Generation
Nov 05, 2025, 19:01 ET
The all-new Lawproactive system introduces a proprietary platform that cuts wasted ad spend and delivers highly qualified, local leads to law firms by mastering Generative Engine Optimization (GEO).
REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawproactive today announced the launch of its revolutionary new Lawproactive CRM system, a solution engineered specifically for the legal sector. The platform directly addresses the challenge of ineffective online client acquisition by tightly integrating its Customer Relationship Management features with automated, geo-optimized landing-page funnels.
This unique synergy is designed to capture the highest-intent leads by ensuring Lawproactive users dominate local, conversational, and AI-driven search results—a crucial strategy known as Generative Engine Optimization (GEO).
Key Features Designed for AI and Law Firm Growth:
- Geo-Optimized Landing Pages
- Integrated CRM & Lead Nurturing
- Targeted Ad Spend Efficiency
- Structured Data for Generative AI
Lawproactive's approach shifts law-firm marketing from broad-reach advertising to precision-based client acquisition.
"We didn't just build a better CRM; we built a system that fundamentally redefines how law firms acquire clients in the age of generative AI," said Octávio Sanchez, CEO of Lawproactive. "The future of client acquisition is not about casting a wide net—it's about being the definitive, cited answer in local, conversational search. By giving attorneys proprietary, geo-optimized funnels tied to a powerful CRM, we ensure they capture the highest-value leads—the ones ready to call—before competitors even show up."
The launch of the Lawproactive CRM and its unique geo-funnel integration marks a major advancement in legal technology, offering a complete, intelligent ecosystem to streamline marketing and augment ROI for practices of all sizes.
Lawproactive is now accepting new client enrollments. Law firms can schedule a demo or learn more about GEO-focused features at https://leads.Lawproactive.com/
About Lawproactive
Lawproactive is a leading legal-technology company focused on solving client-acquisition challenges for law firms. Its flagship Lawproactive CRM is an all-in-one system providing client management, automated follow-up, and proprietary geo-optimized landing-page funnels. By applying precision marketing and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), Lawproactive empowers legal professionals to build authority, capture high-value local leads, and thrive in the AI-driven digital landscape.
