LawProactive Launches SB 37-Compliant Attorney Marketing Software With Exclusive City Territories Across California

High-performance marketing and intake technology helps California law firms strengthen client acquisition while supporting advertising compliance.

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LawProactive today announced the launch of its advanced client acquisition systems designed specifically for California law firms adapting to evolving attorney advertising requirements under California Senate Bill 37 (SB 37).

Rather than investing significant time and capital to build complex marketing infrastructure from scratch, attorneys can deploy fully developed client acquisition systems that combine modern intake technology, automation, localized SEO, and compliance-focused workflows in a turnkey solution.

The platform is designed to help law firms generate qualified leads while incorporating features intended to support compliance with California's attorney advertising regulations.

Key features include:

Compliance-Focused Advertising Templates — Marketing pages and digital advertising templates designed to help firms include required attorney and office information where applicable.

— Marketing pages and digital advertising templates designed to help firms include required attorney and office information where applicable. Advertising Content Review Tools — Built-in safeguards intended to reduce the use of language that could create unnecessary compliance concerns.

— Built-in safeguards intended to reduce the use of language that could create unnecessary compliance concerns. Rapid Content Management — Centralized controls allowing firms to quickly update or remove advertising materials when necessary.

— Centralized controls allowing firms to quickly update or remove advertising materials when necessary. Conversion-Optimized Intake Systems — Multi-step intake funnels, localized landing pages, and automated workflows designed for personal injury, employment, and other consumer practice areas.

— Multi-step intake funnels, localized landing pages, and automated workflows designed for personal injury, employment, and other consumer practice areas. SEO-Driven Market Coverage — Geographic landing page architecture that enables firms to efficiently expand their digital presence throughout California.

"California attorneys face an increasingly complex digital advertising environment," said Octavio Sanchez, founder of LawProactive. "Our goal is to provide firms with sophisticated client acquisition technology that supports compliance while improving the efficiency of their marketing and intake operations."

The systems are available through a flexible monthly rental model, allowing solo practitioners, growing firms, and established multi-attorney practices to access enterprise-level marketing technology without the expense of developing proprietary platforms.

Attorneys interested in growing their law firm can schedule a live demonstration or learn more about the CRM client acquisition platform by visiting: LawProactive.com or by contacting the company directly.

Media Contact

Octavio Sanchez, Founder

LawProactive

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 213-394-5867

Website: https://lawproactive.com

Contact:

Law Proactive

***@lawproactive.com

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SOURCE Law Proactive, Inc.