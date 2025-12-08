LawPro.ai and SmartAdvocate Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Personal Injury Case Management and Medical Record Automation

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LawPro.ai, the leading AI powered case intelligence platform built to accelerate case preparation and maximize value for injury claims, announced a strategic partnership with SmartAdvocate, an award-winning case management system trusted by law firms nationwide. Together, the companies will deliver a seamless, integrated workflow that accelerates case preparation, improves accuracy, and increases the overall value of injury claims cases.

A Unified, AI-Driven Case Workflow

Through this integration, firms using SmartAdvocate can now:

Import records directly into LawPro.ai with one click

with one click Generate AI-powered chronologies, summaries, and insights in minutes

in minutes Automatically detect medical expenses ("specials") to support case valuation

to support case valuation Surface red flags and treatment gaps critical to settlement strategy

critical to settlement strategy Strengthen demand letters and negotiation prep with citation-backed findings

with citation-backed findings Collaborate more efficiently across attorneys, paralegals, and case staff

across attorneys, paralegals, and case staff Our integration is fully bi-directional, meaning data flows seamlessly both ways, including directly back into SmartAdvocate.

This integrated workflow enables attorneys to move from record review to case strategy faster than ever, without manual sorting, page-flipping, or administrative bottlenecks.

"SmartAdvocate continues to lead the industry by empowering firms with best-in-class tools," said Josh Schmerling, Co-Founder of LawPro.ai. "Together, we're eliminating the most time-intensive parts of case preparation so attorneys can focus on strategy, client care, and maximizing case value."

"Our partnership with LawPro.ai aligns with SmartAdvocate's mission to provide powerful, efficient, and innovative solutions for personal injury firms," said Allison Rampolla, SVP, Sales & Marketing, SmartAdvocate LLC. "Giving firms the ability to instantly turn complex medical records into usable insights is a major step forward for legal efficiency and results."

Driving Better Outcomes for Personal Injury Firms

Personal injury teams face increasing demands for speed, accuracy, and efficiency. By bringing LawPro.ai's AI capabilities directly into SmartAdvocate's workflow, firms can:

Accelerate case preparation

Improve documentation consistency

Enhance demand package quality

Increase case value with more precise analysis

Reduce admin workload for attorneys and staff

About LawPro.ai

LawPro.ai is the leading AI platform built specifically for injury claims. Using advanced document intelligence and AI, LawPro.ai automates medical record review, chronology creation, expense extraction, file-level insights, and case summarization - empowering firms to work faster, and maximize case value.

About SmartAdvocate

SmartAdvocate is a fully integrated case management system designed to help law firms manage, organize, analyze, and maximize their caseloads. SmartAdvocate has been recognized as the top legal case management system for its powerful workflows, reporting, automation tools, and deep integrations that help firms operate with greater efficiency and precision.

Media Contacts

Amanda Collette

VP of Marketing, LawPro.ai

[email protected]

Allison Rampolla

SVP, Sales & Marketing, SmartAdvocate LLC

[email protected]



SOURCE LawPro.ai Inc.