Lawrence Kadish, Founder and President of The Museum of American Armor, announces placement of latest historic armor on field display

Museum founder and president, Lawrence Kadish, stated, "The latest armor assets that will welcome visitors are meant to pay tribute to those who have served in various operational theaters over the decades, ensuring we have the means to honor all those who have worn the uniform."

On display is a massive M60 Cold War tank that would have confronted the Soviets during the height of the Cold War. An M42 "Duster" was originally designed as a mobile anti-aircraft weapon, but it was used to devastating effect in Vietnam. Deployed in the Gulf War, the M110 self-propelled artillery carriage features a howitzer that can place a 200-pound shell on a target 18 miles away. An additional howitzer used in Vietnam and the Gulf War has also assumed a place of honor.

The armor collection, with some vehicles weighing as much as 50 tons, was transported to the museum in a convoy through the efforts of Pedowitz Machinery Movers.

Dr. Dave Levy, the Armor Museum's volunteer Manager of Strategic Asset Planning, stated, "Pedowitz is the undisputed national leader in safely transporting oversized loads; and, in our case, tanks and artillery pieces. They brought their expertise to bear in transporting a number of Army-owned assets and then placing them exactly where they needed to be."

Of equal importance was the role of Opal Construction Corp. of Bayshore, who placed concrete blocks on the ground at precise positions to ensure the multi-ton Army vehicles would never shift or sink into soft soil.

"It was clear from the beginning that Opal knew we had entrusted them with helping support vehicles in which American soldiers were asked to defend our freedoms. They did an extraordinary job in preparing the site so that visitors are welcomed by American military history," continued museum volunteer Al Barto. Barto, a Marine veteran, spent weeks preparing the necessary documentation that allowed the Armor Museum to take possession of these assets.

Located with the rolling grounds of Old Bethpage Village Restoration, Old Bethpage, New York, the Museum of American Armor uses its 40 operational tanks and armor vehicles to create a military armored column that replicates the sights and sounds of American forces during World War II, offering a compelling educational tool in telling the seminal story of American courage, valor and sacrifice.

