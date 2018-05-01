Lawrence L. Fahey Appointed President of The U.S. Charitable Gift Trust®

"Larry possesses decades of industry experience and is a valued leader at Eaton Vance," said Mr. Beale. "We have full confidence in Larry's ability to continue to sustain and grow the Trust and to fulfill its charitable mission."

The Trust is a tax-exempt public charity sponsored by Eaton Vance that receives contributions from individuals and other donors, and makes grants to charitable organizations throughout the United States, including charities selected by the Trust and those recommended to the Trust by donors and their designates. Since inception, the Trust has received more than $1.14 billion in contributions and made over $700 million of gifts to charities. For more information about the Trust, visit uscharitablegifttrust.org.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance (NYSE: EV) is a leading global asset manager whose history dates to 1924. With offices in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, Eaton Vance and its affiliates managed $433.9 billion as of March 31, 2018, offering individuals and institutions a broad array of investment strategies and wealth management solutions. The Company's long record of providing exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns through a variety of market conditions has made Eaton Vance the investment manager of choice for many of today's most discerning investors. For more information, visit eatonvance.com.

