LAWRENCE PUBLIC SECTOR TEAMSTERS FILE COMPLAINT AGAINST CITY, HOLD INFORMATIONAL PICKET

News provided by

Teamsters Local 696

21 Jun, 2023, 10:59 ET

Solid Waste, Water, Streets, Traffic, and Field Operations Teamsters Demand Fair Treatment

LAWRENCE, Kan., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- City of Lawrence public sector workers represented by Teamsters Local 696 have filed a complaint in the District Court of Douglas County against their employer for ignoring grievances and safety concerns, as well as retaliating against workers. To educate the public about the issues raised in the complaint, Teamsters in the solid waste, water, streets, traffic, and field operations department held an informational picket outside of City Hall during the June 20th City Commission meeting.

The complaint highlights multiple instances where the City of Lawrence failed to follow the grievance procedure that was agreed upon in the ratified union contract, ignored workers' grievances outright, and refused to discuss safety concerns. The complaint also details instances where the City of Lawrence retaliated against employees who filed a grievance. In one specific example, the city removed the employee from their typical position on a front loader truck, made them paint trucks in the rain, and required them to watch 40 hours of training videos as a part of the discipline being challenged under the grievance.

"These Teamsters are responsible to keeping the City of Lawrence clean, well-maintained, and operating efficiently," said Michael Scribner, President of Local 696. "It's abhorrent that these workers are being treated with such disrespect in the workplace and the city must change its behavior immediately. Local 696 is proud to stand with our City of Lawrence members to ensure that their voices are heard, and needs are met. We will not rest until they receive just treatment."

Teamsters Local 696 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Northern Kansas, including UPS workers, public employees, school bus drivers, sanitation workers, and more. For more information, go to teamsters696.com.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
[email protected] 

SOURCE Teamsters Local 696

Also from this source

CITY OF LAWRENCE PUBLIC SECTOR WORKERS TO HOLD INFORMATIONAL PICKET

CITY OF LAWRENCE PUBLIC SECTOR WORKERS TO HOLD INFORMATIONAL PICKET

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.