Lawrence R. Cohan, Pioneering Toxic Tort Litigator, and Joshua, His Trial Lawyer-Son, Join Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Litigator Lawrence R. Cohan, who over the past four decades has been winning landmark battles to protect victims of defective products, medical negligence and toxic torts, is joining Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky, PC, to lead its expanding team of trial lawyers representing catastrophically injured clients, including those harmed by errors in vaccine development and administration. Mr. Cohan, a past president of the Philadelphia Trial Lawyers Association (PTLA), moves to SMB along with Joshua C. Cohan, his son and colleague at Anapol Weiss, Robert J. Mongeluzzi, President of SMB announced today.

Mr. Mongeluzzi said, "Our firm is extraordinarily fortunate to add this incredible father-son tandem to our family of exceptional trial lawyers and team members that fight every day for justice on behalf of victims whose lives – and the lives of their loved ones - have been shattered, often by the reckless, negligent, and malicious acts of corporations that placed a higher priority on profits than people's safety. Larry's been fighting and winning those pivotal legal battles his entire professional life and he and his talented son Josh, are the perfect fit for our expanding and evolving firm."

Larry Bendesky, Managing Shareholder of the Firm, said that Larry Cohan, who chaired his former firm's highly regarded Toxic Tort and Environmental litigation department, becomes SMB's newest partner and will lead a group focused on toxic/mass tort and related personal injury cases, while interacting with other practice groups. "As with Steven G. Wigrizer, Kristen Gibbons Feden, and Marni S. Berger - our other high-impact, high-profile trial attorney additions earlier this year - Larry and Josh Cohan will have a positive influence throughout the firm for the benefit of our clients. They could not be coming on board at a more important time, despite the societal disruption caused by COVID, we are seeing an intense and increasing demand for our legal services."

Mr. Mongeluzzi, remarking on the mid-pandemic timing of the transition, said, "We were among the first firms to represent victims stricken with COVID as a result of the reckless conduct of multiple corporations. While hopeful, we are also aware and concerned about the fast and furious pace of vaccine development, and it is reassuring to have on board at SMB someone with Larry Cohan's vast expertise in safe and effective vaccine development and administration. Over his career, he has successfully represented victims suffering from life-altering vaccine injuries. He's been a tireless and effective advocate for patients in his role representing victims as part of the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, and is a co-chair of the American Association of Justice's Vaccine Litigation Group. And just last week he conducted a CLE program on vaccines and vaccine law in the COVID era."

In Pennsylvania and beyond, Larry Cohan is perhaps best known for his formidable role in trying and winning cases on behalf of those injured or killed by asbestos, benzene, lead, Roundup, and other dangerous chemicals in the home and workplace.

Notably, he served as lead counsel in the first and only "market share" lead poisoning case filed in Pennsylvania against the lead-pigment industry." Presently, he represents the municipal water authorities in Bucks and Montgomery counties that serve tens of thousands of homeowners whose drinking water supplies were infiltrated and contaminated by the defendant-manufacturers carcinogenic PFCs (known as 'toxic-forever chemicals), a main ingredient in firefighting foam regularly used for decades on the grounds of the nearby former Willow Grove and Warminster Navy bases.

Larry Cohan, who along with Josh officially starts at SMB on Monday, October 19th, said, "I'm as excited today- maybe more because my son is making the move with me - about this new opportunity as I was 40 years ago when I joined my outstanding former firm as a new associate. Frankly, there isn't another firm, anywhere, that I would have considered, but this is such a great fit on every level, and a chance to work side by side with a truly amazing group of people – many who I've known most of my professional life - that share our love for the law, respect for our legal system, and passion to protect those who have been innocently and painfully victimized."

He added, "Regarding COVID and its impact on the legal system, I see many similarities today with the early period of asbestos and mesothelioma litigation, and I know we as lawyers must be vigilant to protect the health and safety of all citizens – at home, school, work, in hospitals and nursing homes - at a time when there's a drumbeat to rush vaccine and therapeutic drug development, and broadly immunize virtually all employers and drug companies. We know from generations of tragic experiences that safety must never be compromised."

Larry Cohan is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania Law School. He served as a law clerk in 1979-1980 to the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas judge who founded what would become the national model asbestos litigation mass tort program.

Josh Cohan, a Villanova University School of Law graduate, has focused his practice on mass torts, environmental and toxic torts, and other catastrophic injury litigation. He has represented individuals injured by dangerous pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices, victims exposed to chemicals in their drinking water, and those that have suffered traumatic brain injury and other catastrophic injuries as a result of defective products

For detailed biographies and case accomplishments, visit: www.smbb.com

SOURCE Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky, PC