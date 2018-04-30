LawrenceInk continues its Print Expansion with Canon Solutions America by Installing the Océ VarioPrint i300

Experiencing growth and adapting within the print industry for over four generations, LawrenceInk prides itself on providing customers with exceptional creative, print, and mail services all under one roof. Acting as a genuine business partner with its vast, mostly B2B corporate customer base, LawrenceInk takes responsibility for all elements of a given project, from inception to completion. Above all, the company ensures each job receives vibrant graphics, vivid printing, speedy delivery, and unwavering quality. Since installing two Canon imagePRESS toner devices in 2016, the family-owned business continues its multi-generational print story and has now turned the page to a new chapter, including the acquisition of one of inkjet's most prolific presses – the Océ VarioPrint i300.

"Canon has been with us for the balance of our career as a true collaborator and a company that's continued to push us in the right direction," said George Lawrence, president of LawrenceInk. "We couldn't have chosen a better collaborator to work with in what is now the next stage of our company's growth – the embrace of inkjet technologies."

Leading LawrenceInk to this buying decision was a number of factors, including the company reaching capacity on some of its digital devices and an understanding of a true market shift taking place – as Mr. Lawrence noted, the need to provide smaller run length, variable 1:1 messaging using data, customization, and print on demand was paramount to his company's decision to transition to inkjet, and, specifically, the VarioPrint i300.

"It was around the spring of 2017 that we really looked for new options and how we might make a transition to some of the emerging inkjet technologies," confirmed Lawrence. "After an in-depth cost analysis on our toner devices compared to the i300, the decision was made. The VarioPrint i300 was our answer and it has since bridged the gap for our future in the industry."

Staying at the forefront of this industry comes with an ability to evolve with its trends. A key to LawrenceInk's success with the i300 is a direct reflection of that sentiment, and is evident in the company's commitment to continue going after new markets since its installation. However, George and his brother Gary – vice president of LawrenceInk – took it a step further in their willingness to not only tap into new markets with the i300, but stabilize their existing customer base and ensure their customers' transition with them would be seamless.

"We started changing the conversation with our clients seemingly overnight once we knew inkjet was our future," added Gary Lawrence. "We immediately recognized this inkjet press was a way for us to differentiate ourselves while simultaneously giving us a competitive edge as it pertains to costs. If we didn't have confidence in Canon Solutions America, there's no way we would've changed our model as significantly as we did."

Since installation, it isn't just the competitive edge though that's helped boost profit and increase impressions – LawrenceInk continues to feed the press with high volumes – it's the distinct, striking quality of print, especially in the color space, that helped LawrenceInk solve some of its color quality issues it was having with aging technology.

"The quality is second to none on this inkjet press and we can confidently say our customers are recognizing that fact just as much as we are," added George Lawrence. "The i300 has provided us the ability to run more media types than we had been able to do before and it continues to perform at peak level."

Adding to LawrenceInk's emergence into inkjet has been its relationship with Canon Solutions America's Professional Services and production print workflow teams. From the time of installation, these groups worked one-on-one with the LawrenceInk team to ensure that everything from PRISMA prepress to post workflow, color calibration, and software workflow adjustments were understood so that efficiency or productivity was never negatively affected.

"When we work with customers like LawrenceInk we go beyond the installation of the press itself," said Francis McMahon, executive vice president, Production Print Solutions, Canon Solutions America. "That foundation of trust and commitment is what allows us to help customers expand their portfolios and ensure any transition from offset to digital, or from toner to inkjet, is a smooth and effective one."

"It's your typical print story – either stay where you are or push your company into the next phase of technology and embrace the changing landscape," affirmed George Lawrence. "There were stressful moments but by having inkjet and through working with Canon Solutions America, both LawrenceInk and our customers are now afforded with new business opportunities, unprecedented print flexibility, and the confidence that we're together on the cutting-edge of the next generation of print."

