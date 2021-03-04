Lawrence's Partners With Epic Kitchens To Open First Virtual Kitchen In Downtown Chicago

"We are excited to partner with Epic Kitchens," said Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp CEO Dan Griffin. "We can reach more customers without compromising quality. Epic Kitchens took the time to learn about our food and how to prepare it, it's like an extension of our own kitchen."

Signature dishes on the menu include Coconut Shrimp; Catfish Strips; Fish Chips, and much more.

The Downtown Chicago Lawrence's virtual kitchen will be open seven days a week for lunch, dinner, and late-night bites. Stay up to date with specials and mouth-watering photos by liking Lawrence's Downtown Chicago on Facebook .

About Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp:

Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp is a family-owned and operated restaurant group. It has been in operation since 1950 when founder Lawrence Schweig opened a tiny storefront at the exact location of where the Canal Street restaurant sits today. The restaurant is often recognized by local and national media as a must-visit for great fried seafood and friendly service. Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp has four locations plus a virtual kitchen and operates a food truck. Lawrence's serves more than 1,000 customers each day with the help of nearly 70 full-time employees. We are passionate about partnering with and supporting the local communities where our restaurants are based.

About Epic Kitchens:

Epic Kitchens operates multi-branded ghost kitchens with a focus on delivering convenient and craveable food to our customers one meal at a time. Not only do we enable our restaurant partners to have a presence on all the major delivery marketplaces in the densest sub-markets in the U.S., but we also provide on our online ordering platform allowing consumers to order from us directly at epickitchens.com .

Company Contacts:

Epic Kitchens

Jessica Cavanaugh, [email protected]

Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp

Kelley Whalen, [email protected]

SOURCE Epic Kitchens

