Laws of Motion Sunsets Apparel Brand, Focuses Future on Sizing Superintelligence

Laws of Motion's technology, which predicts body measurements with 99% accuracy and guides customers to order their best-fitting size per product when shopping online, is engineered to increase the profitability of apparel brands. The technology powers 20X conversion and 70% fewer returns by increasing customer confidence in size selection, and the body data collected helps brands adjust their sizing to better fit their actual customers.

"Incubating our sizing technology in its own apparel brand provided unique insights that simply wouldn't have been possible otherwise. These learnings are the foundation that makes Laws of Motion a necessary solution for apparel brands and their customers," says Founder and CEO, Carly Bigi. Today, the technology is licensed by brands globally, including Alice + Olivia, ALC, Simkhai, Nour Hammour, and Bondi Born.

On the back of exponential growth, Bigi explains "it's time to fully focus on scaling Laws of Motion's technology." The company will sunset its in-house apparel brand this month.

Laws of Motion's womenswear brand launched in 2019 as an incubator for its proprietary sizing technology. Every product launch and customer interaction strengthened the underlying intelligence that now powers the platform.

"The mission of empowering women to be a force at whoever they choose to be through perfect-fitting apparel was part of a larger vision," Bigi adds. "We believe in being a rising tide, and empowering every brand – not just our own – with the intelligence to deliver better fit experiences."

As the company enters its next chapter, Laws of Motion will continue investing in its AI sizing technology, helping brands increase profitability, reduce waste, improve customer satisfaction, and size products using real-world body data rather than outdated assumptions.

"Laws of Motion's apparel brand fulfilled its purpose," said Bigi. "Now it's time to transform the industry at scale."

About Laws of Motion

Laws of Motion is the sizing superintelligence that increases profitability for apparel brands by guiding customers to order their best-fitting size per product when shopping online and providing brands with actionable insights to optimize product performance. Learn more about Laws of Motion at www.lawsofmotion.ai.

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SOURCE Laws of Motion