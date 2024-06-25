Laws Whiskey House Named Official Whiskey of University of Colorado Athletics

Laws' Colorado-made whiskey, featuring new Ralphie's Reserve Straight Bourbon, is available for purchase at Lawswhiskeyhouse.com and select retailers throughout Colorado

DENVER, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laws Whiskey House is now the Official Whiskey of CU Athletics. This partnership represents a significant milestone for both organizations, as Laws is the first spirit brand to be designated an official sponsor of CU Athletics. As an official sponsor, Laws Whiskey House will elevate game-day atmosphere with its award-winning Colorado whiskies. The esteemed Colorado institutions are proud to celebrate the new partnership with the release of Ralphie's Reserve Straight Bourbon , a novel whiskey benefitting the Ralphie Live Mascot Program, and a soon-to-be-announced whiskey benefiting the 5430 Alliance, the NIL collective that serves all 11 sports and student-athletes at The University of Colorado.

Laws Whiskey House is the Official Whiskey of CU Athletics Ralphie's Reserve Bourbon

"We're excited to partner with CU Athletics and we can't wait for fans and visitors to discover a taste of Colorado through our whiskeys," says Al Laws, Founder and CEO of Laws Whiskey House. "This partnership gives us the opportunity to showcase the best whiskey we make and reinforces our Colorado roots."

Laws is a natural fit for CU Athletics, which was intent on partnering with a Colorado-based whiskey distillery. Founded in Denver in 2011, Laws crafts its whiskey with local Colorado family-farmed grains and mountain fresh water from Eldorado Springs, just south of Boulder. Denver's high elevation uniquely ages Laws' whiskey, resulting in rich, robust, and bold flavors that embody the spirit, culture, and terroir of Colorado.

"Laws Whiskey House is a great Colorado company and we're excited to welcome them to the Colorado Athletics family as our first official spirit partner," says Colorado Athletic Director Rick George. "In addition to supporting our student-athletes, Ralphie's Reserve Straight Bourbon will help benefit our Ralphie Live Mascot program, which provides invaluable support to the most iconic mascot in all of sports."

Laws Whiskey House and CU Athletics are kicking off the partnership with the release of Ralphie's Reserve Straight Bourbon benefitting the Ralphie Live Mascot Program . Ralphie's Reserve is distilled from heirloom Colorado grain and water sourced from Eldorado Springs. With aromas of red apple and cinnamon, this bourbon develops expressions of brown sugar oatmeal, almond, and cedar on the palate. The finish is clean with hints of toffee for a bourbon-drinking experience that is nothing short of excellent. A portion of the proceeds from each bottle of Ralphie's Reserve is donated to the Ralphie Live Mascot Program, which directly provides care for CU Athletics' live buffalo mascots and focuses on community outreach and education to further the public's understanding of the American Bison.

All CU Athletics sponsorship agreements are managed by athletic media rights holder Buffalo Sports Properties, the local, dedicated Learfield team powering college athletics.

For more information, please visit https://lawswhiskeyhouse.com/officialsponsorofcuathletics/ .

