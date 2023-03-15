Lawsuit Accuses California State University, President Tomás Morales, and Dean Jake Zhu of Equal Pay Act Violations, Gender Discrimination, and Other Illegal Behavior

Courtney Abrams, PC & Helmer Friedman LLP Represent Current California State University Employees Accusing CSU Of Illegal Employment Practices

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On this 2023 Equal Pay Day, Courtney Abrams of Courtney Abrams, PC & Andrew H. Friedman of Helmer Friedman LLP, announced today the filing of a lawsuit against the Board of Trustees of the California State University ("CSU"), the President of CSU's San Bernardino campus, Tomás Morales, and the Dean of the Palm Desert Campus of CSU, San Bernardino, Jake Zhu.

Andrew H. Friedman - counsel to Clare Weber & Anissa Rogers Courtney Abrams - counsel to Clare Weber & Anissa Rogers

The lawsuit, Clare Weber & Anissa Rogers v. Board of Trustees of the California State University (the State of California acting in its higher education capacity); Tomás Morales, an individual; and Jake Zhu, an individual (Los Angeles Superior Court Case No. 23STCV05549), alleges that CSU has a well-known pattern and practice of violating California's Equal Pay Act and otherwise engaging in gender discrimination against and harassing its female employees.

According to the lawsuit, Dr. Weber, who was the then-Vice Provost at CSU's San Bernardino campus, complained to Defendant CSU and President Tomás Morales that female Vice Provosts, including herself, were being paid less than their male counterparts. The lawsuit alleges that Dr. Weber specifically protested gender discrimination, including complaining that (1) she had learned that she was not making the same amount of money as her male counterparts in the CSU system; and (2) she was one of the lowest paid despite her large portfolio of assignments. According to the lawsuit, Dr. Weber requested a raise to address the disparity in pay between her and her male colleagues.

Dr. Weber and Dr. Rogers are represented by Courtney Abrams, PC and Helmer Friedman, LLP, California law firms that represent employees and other individuals seeking to vindicate their rights.

Speaking about the lawsuit, Courtney Abrams stated, "California law is clear: it is illegal for employers to subject female employees to inferior and hostile working conditions and pay them less than their male counterparts."

Current and former employees of California State University who wish to report their work experiences or learn more about the lawsuit should visit https://www.helmerfriedman.com/calstate-university-sued-for-gender-discrimination/ and/or https://courtneyabramslaw.com/csu-sued-for-gender-discrimination-and-sex-harassment or contact Courtney Abrams (at 310-490-1547 or [email protected]) or Andrew H. Friedman (at 310-396-7714 x. 106 or [email protected]).

