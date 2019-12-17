Lawsuit Accuses Jain Farm Fresh Foods And Its Supervisor Of The Sexual Harassment And Assault Of A Female Employee

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A civil lawsuit (Merced County Superior Court, Case #19CV-05314) filed by The Armstrong Law Firm ( http://www.thearmstronglawfirm.com/ ) against Jain Farm Fresh Foods, Inc. alleges numerous employment law ( https://www.thearmstronglawfirm.com/SexualHarassment/Sexual-Harassment-Against-Women.shtml ) violations as a result of a sexually charged work environment, where the female employee was repeatedly subjected to quid pro quo sexual harassment and assault by a supervisor who is still employed there.

The lawsuit alleges that a supervisor of the Research and Development ("R&D") Department at Jain, Mark Valdobinos, engaged in a months-long campaign of sexual harassment, sexual assault and battery against Jane Doe. He sprayed water which splashed on Ms. Doe. When she told him he splashed water on her, he responded, "I'd like to see you wet." Valdobinos regularly made inappropriate comments about Ms. Doe's buttocks and boasted to her that he had sexual intercourse with all the female employees. He further told her that the women in R&D who he had sex with only lasted there if he liked them, assuring Ms. Doe not to worry because he liked her. At one point, Valdobinos told Ms. Doe that her daughter was "fine as f*ck."

The complaint claims that Valdobinos's behavior escalated to sexual assault and battery. He approached Ms. Doe suddenly, pushed her up against the dryers in R&D, and groped all over her body. Valdobinos tried to shove his tongue into Ms. Doe's mouth, grabbed her breasts and buttocks, and rubbed his penis against the lower part of her body. When Ms. Doe rushed away from him, he threatened her by telling her that if she did not want to lose her job and become homeless she should not say anything about his sexual assault and battery. Shortly thereafter, Valdobinos grabbed Ms. Doe's buttocks on an almost daily basis and threatened that Ms. Doe would lose her job if she did not submit to his sexual advances. During her employment, Valdobinos spread false rumors that Ms. Doe was giving him oral sex and having sexual intercourse with him at work and at his home. Additionally, Valdobinos told Ms. Doe that he would like to "have a piece of her" and that he wanted to "smack that." The sexual harassment continued. Ms. Doe attempted to complain to Human Resources but they repeatedly failed to respond when she asked how they would protect her. Ms. Doe was forced from her employment after she complained.

Remarkably, in response to Ms. Doe's indictment, Valdobinos admitted that he sexually harassed and assaulted her and acknowledged that it was wrong to do so: "I'm so sorry ok, please just don't get me into trouble, I should've stopped when you told me to stop but sometimes I can't control myself around attractive women . . . lol. [Two emojis with hearts] I'm sorry forgive me we can always be friends still if you want."

Ms. Doe also has several witnesses who confirm her allegations regarding sexual harassment but Jain inexplicably failed to take her claims seriously and failed to terminate Valdobinos who remains employed today.

