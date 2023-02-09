Lawsuit Against Mollenhour Gross, LLC Dismissed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mollenhour Gross, LLC ("MG") announced today that a consolidated lawsuit against it and its owners was dismissed in November 2022 by a Texas court.

The civil lawsuit stemmed from a tragic shooting in Santa Fe, Texas in 2018. The perpetrator misrepresented himself while purchasing ammunition from an online retailer, previously owned by MG, who conducted the sale in accordance with applicable law.

The suit, which was led by Everytown Law, an anti-Second Amendment group that routinely files similar lawsuits, was dismissed against MG and its owners.

After the dismissal, one plaintiff who was injured in the shooting stated that "upon reflection and review of the facts, I believe that MG and its owners did not break a law, that the shooter misrepresented his age, and that MG and its owners were unaware of their customer's intentions."

About Mollenhour Gross, LLC

Established in 2004, Mollenhour Gross, LLC is a private holding company with permanent capital based in Knoxville, TN. Its decentralized and autonomous portfolio companies are engaged in a variety of industries, including hospitality, e-commerce order fulfillment, real estate, software, aerospace parts, and more.

The consolidated lawsuit included the following matters: Yanas v. Pagourtzis, CV-0081158; William "Billy" Beazley, et al. v. Antonios Pagourtzis, et al., 18-CV-1560; William Recie Tisdale, Sr., et al. v. Dimitrios Pagourtzis, et al., PR-0078972-A; and Chase Yarbrough et al. v. Antonios Pagourtzis, et al., CV-0086848, all in Galveston County, Texas.

