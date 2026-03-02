Lawsuit Alleges 'Less-Lethal' Crowd-Control Tactics Caused Permanent Vision Loss for Competitive Gamer

Wisner Baum's federal civil rights lawsuit alleges that in October 2020, Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers fired "less-lethal" projectiles into a peaceful crowd at a Dodgers World Series celebration, permanently blinding a 22-year-old college student — and, at the time, competitive gamer — in one eye. Set for trial on April 7, 2026, the case puts LAPD crowd-control tactics under intensified scrutiny.

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A federal civil rights lawsuit alleging Los Angeles police fired so-called "less-lethal" projectiles into a peaceful crowd celebrating the Dodgers' 2020 World Series victory, permanently blinding a 22-year-old college student — and, at the time, competitive gamer — in one eye, is scheduled to begin trial on April 7, 2026.

The suit, filed by plaintiff Isaac Castellanos, stems from an October 2020 incident when hundreds of fans gathered near what is now Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles after the Dodgers won the championship. According to the complaint, officers advanced toward the crowd and began firing kinetic impact rounds without warning.

Castellanos alleges he was struck directly in the right eye by a projectile fired by an LAPD officer as he was trying to leave the celebrations, causing immediate pain and loss of vision that doctors later determined was permanent.

"This young man was peacefully celebrating a historic sports moment," said Pedram Esfandiary, attorney and partner at Wisner Baum. "He walked away with a catastrophic injury that will affect him for the rest of his life. This case is about accountability, and about ending the LAPD's dangerous practice of firing projectiles into civilian crowds."

The lawsuit alleges violations of Castellanos' right to be free from excessive force under federal and state law, as well as negligence.

Crowd-Control Weapons Under Intensifying Scrutiny

The case comes amid growing national concern over the use of "less-lethal" weapons — including rubber bullets and sponge rounds — which civil rights advocates warn can cause devastating injuries when deployed improperly.

Castellanos alleges he posed no threat, was not engaged in violence, and never heard an order to disperse before being shot.

"At no time did plaintiff present a threat of danger, violence, or self-harm," the complaint states. The suit describes the LAPD's response as part of a broader pattern of escalatory crowd-control tactics used at large gatherings, including sports celebrations.

"These weapons may be labeled 'less lethal,' but Isaac's injury is permanent," Esfandiary said. "That label cannot be used as a shield when the result is life-altering disability."

Lawsuit Targets City Policies, Not Just Individual Officers

The trial will present Castellanos' claims that defendant Officers Cody MacArthur and Jesse Pineda fired less-lethal rounds toward Castellanos. Should the officers be held liable, the City of Los Angeles would be vicariously liable as the officers were acting in the scope of their official duties as LAPD officers.

"This case is about more than one injury," Monique Alarcon, attorney and partner at Wisner Baum, said. "It's about whether a city can allow militarized crowd-control tactics to be used against peaceful civilians during sports celebrations, protests and other gatherings. This question is arising more and more in California and across the United States."

Claims Proceeding to Trial Include:

Excessive force under the Fourth Amendment

California's Bane Act civil rights claim

Negligence

Broader Civil Rights Implications

Castellanos was a college student and emerging professional esports athlete at the time of the shooting. He now lives with permanent central vision loss, impaired depth perception and ongoing emotional trauma, the complaint states. The lawsuit seeks damages, and Mr. Castellanos hopes that his lawsuit will prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

"No one should be severely injured by law enforcement simply for gathering and peacefully celebrating in public," said Alarcon. "The Constitution ensures that one is not subjected to unreasonable force simply because law enforcement believes a celebratory gathering should be shut down. This case will determine whether the LAPD and the City can be held accountable for indiscriminate force against peaceful Angelenos."

