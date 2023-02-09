Lawsuit Claims Years of Sexual Assaults by Administrator at a North Texas Mental Health Center

Rogge Dunn Group: Accused man used Pecan Valley cell phone to record sexual assaults

STEPHENVILLE, Texas, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A North Texas woman has filed a negligence lawsuit against the Pecan Valley Centers for Behavioral & Developmental Healthcare claiming that the management of the organization ignored years of sexual assaults and molestation by its systems administrator.

That employee, Arran Spoede, an administrator at the Pecan Valley facility in Stephenville, Texas, for 12 years was arrested in September 2022 and later indicted on charges of possession or promotion of child pornography and aggravated sexual assault of a child by Erath County authorities. At the time of his arrest, investigators recovered a Pecan Valley-owned mobile phone later found to have numerous videos of Mr. Spoede engaging in sexual intercourse with the young woman, identified in the lawsuit as Jane Doe, and other unidentified women.

VIDEO: To listen to attorney Rogge Dunn discuss the case, click here.

The arrest affidavit states that the sexual assaults of Ms. Doe by Mr. Spoede, her former stepfather, began at home when she was 12 years old. The lawsuit claims that many of those assaults occurred at the Stephenville facility as recently as the summer of 2022 and involved other patients there. The lawsuit further claims Mr. Spoede used Pecan Valley owned and issued equipment to record or photograph the sexual assaults. An Erath County grand jury indicted Mr. Spoede on the criminal charges in December and he remains in the Erath County jail.

"It's a tragedy that Pecan Valley management could have and should have prevented years of molestation against multiple, vulnerable young people," says the woman's attorney, Rogge Dunn of the Rogge Dunn Group, P.C. in Dallas. "By failing to enforce its own policies and exercise reasonable care, this company gave a sexual predator the controlled environment, equipment, and opportunities that made these despicable acts possible."

Based in Granbury, Texas, Pecan Valley operates behavioral health facilities in Erath, Hood, Johnson, Palo Pinto, Parker and Somervell counties. The organization's website proclaims a mission to serve "all who strive to overcome challenges associated with mental illness, alcohol and chemical dependency, intellectual and developmental disabilities."

"Pecan Valley was contacted weeks ago with details of these assaults and the serious, long-term injuries and needs of Ms. Doe," says Mr. Dunn. "Rather than show any remorse or sympathy, Pecan Valley didn't even care enough to respond. I think that callous indifference speaks volumes."

"I hope the courage Jane Doe has shown by filing this lawsuit will empower other victims or witnesses to come forward to reveal what they know about Mr. Spoede and Pecan Valley's operations," says Dunn.

The lawsuit is Jane Doe v. Pecan Valley MHMR et al, Cause No. 23CVDC-00026 in the 266th District Court in Erath County.

The attorneys of Rogge Dunn Group, PC, have built a well-deserved reputation for aggressive litigation, outstanding results and attentive client service. Led by founding partner Rogge Dunn, the firm is well-known for successfully trying high-profile business and employment disputes. This trial experience supports innovative strategies to identify meaningful solutions, complete effective settlements and minimize litigation risks for corporate and individual clients. Based in Dallas, the firm tries cases in state and federal courts in Texas and throughout the United States. Learn more about the firm at roggedunngroup.com.

Jane Doe is also represented in the lawsuit by Stephenville attorney James Beam of the Law Offices of James Beam, PLLC.

Media Contact:

Barry Pound

800-559-4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Rogge Dunn Group