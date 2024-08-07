LAWSUIT FILED AGAINST BOAR'S HEAD ON BEHALF OF PREGNANT WOMAN HOSPITALIZED IN LISTERIA OUTBREAK

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OFT Food Safety & Injury Lawyers have filed the first federal lawsuit arising out of the multistate Listeria outbreak linked to deli meats on behalf of a pregnant woman who nearly lost her unborn child. The defendant is Boar's Head Provisions, Co., Inc. The lawsuit has been filed in the District of Minnesota, case number 24-cv–3151. A copy of the Complaint is available upon request.

The Plaintiff is a Minnesota woman who was 36-weeks pregnant at the time of her listeriosis infection. She developed the infection after consuming contaminated Boar's Head deli meat purchased from a Florida Publix grocery store, according to the Complaint. After consuming the contaminated deli meat, she developed a severe illness and was hospitalized. Thankfully, both mother and child survived the infection.

Listeria is especially dangerous to pregnant women, who, according to the Centers for Disease Control, are 10 times more likely than other people to be infected with the bacteria. The risks of a Listeria infection during pregnancy include miscarriage, premature labor, low-birth-weight infant, and infant death. Because the mother can easily pass the infection to her unborn child, the infected fetus can also develop a range of health issues, including intellectual disability, paralysis, seizures, blindness, or impairments of the brain, heart, or kidney.

OFT Law partner Brendan Flaherty has represented many women whose pregnancies have been impacted by Listeria infections. "The impact of this bacteria on parents is devastating and frightening," Flaherty said. "Often the pregnant woman has few, if any, symptoms, even as the bacteria works its way into the amniotic fluid, damaging or destroying the fetus. The human cost of this bacteria is so high that food manufacturers must take every possible measure to seek out and eliminate Listeria in production facilities."

Listeria, according to Flaherty, has traditionally been associated with deli meat, and it is a well-known risk in the industry.

The current outbreak has so far caused at least 34 Listeria illnesses in 13 different states over a short period of time starting in early June of 2024. Two of those infected have died. The outbreak triggered a massive recall of Boar's Head deli meat produced at its Virginia production facilities.

With over five decades of combined experience, the lawyers at OFT Law have recovered tens of millions on behalf of food poisoning victims. If you have been affected by this outbreak, contact OFT Law for a free consultation today. Call or text 888-828-7087 or email [email protected] .

Primary Contact: Secondary Contact: Ryan Osterholm Brendan Flaherty Partner | OFT Law Partner | OFT Law 888-828-7087 888-828-7087 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE OFT Law PLLC