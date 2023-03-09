Lawsuit Filed Against Bodum USA, Inc. Alleging Burn Injuries Due to Recalled Coffee Press Product

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson//Becker, PLLC is a nationwide product liability law firm with experience representing clients injured by defective and recalled products.

Johnson//Becker filed a lawsuit on behalf of Wade Mullen of Pennsylvania against Bodum USA, Inc., the manufacturer of the Bodum + Starbucks Recycled Coffee Presses. The lawsuit alleges that Bodum USA, Inc. is liable for Mullen's significant injuries as a result of the defective coffee press.

According to the Complaint, the Plaintiff was using the Bodum coffee press to make his usual coffee, when the coffee press shattered, causing scalding hot water to land on his lower legs and feet.

Around May 1, 2019, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a recall of the Bodum + Starbucks Recycled Coffee Presses. The coffee press' plunger knob can break and expose the metal rod, posing a laceration hazard, according to the official Complaint.

The Complaint also alleges that Bodum's product was "defective in design and unreasonably dangerous as designed, as the coffee press in question did not possess an adequately designed steel coil component in its plunger unit."

Mr. Mullen is represented by Johnson//Becker lawyers Adam J. Kress and Anna R. Rick. Adam J. Kress exclusively handles injury cases, with an emphasis on national product liability litigation. He also handles cases involving defective products.

