Lawsuit Filed Against Carbon Health Urgent Care for Alleged Sexual Assault by Employee

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A lawsuit has been filed in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas against Carbon Health Urgent Care and one of its employees, Ramon Garcia, alleging gross negligence and sexual assault during a pre-employment drug screening. The plaintiff, identified as C.S. to protect her privacy, is represented by the law firm Andreozzi + Foote.

According to the complaint, in March 2024, the plaintiff visited Carbon Health Urgent Care in Philadelphia for a routine drug test. Ramon Garcia, an employee who falsely represented himself as a registered nurse, allegedly forced the plaintiff into inappropriate and invasive situations, including locking the door of the restroom and observing her undress and urinate. The plaintiff later reported the incident to the Abington Police Department, leading to criminal charges against Garcia, including aggravated indecent assault, impersonating a licensed professional, and invasion of privacy.

The lawsuit claims that Carbon Health Urgent Care failed in its duty to properly screen, supervise, and monitor Garcia, who allegedly engaged in similar conduct with other victims. The claims against Carbon Health include negligence, corporate liability, and failure to implement adequate safeguards against abuse.

"This case highlights the dangers of insufficient oversight and accountability in healthcare settings," said attorney Veronica Hubbard. "Healthcare providers must prioritize patient safety and ensure that those entrusted with their care meet the highest standards of conduct."

The plaintiff seeks damages for emotional distress, invasion of privacy, and punitive damages for the defendants' gross negligence and reckless indifference.

