LAWSUIT FILED AGAINST ENERGY VAULT (NYSE: NRGV): 1791 Management files Securities Fraud and Market Manipulation Lawsuit against Energy Vault Inc
May 19, 2022, 13:03 ET
LAS VEGAS, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1791 Management ("1791") filed a Securities Fraud and Market Manipulation Lawsuit against Energy Vault Inc (NRGV). The action charges Energy Vault with intentional violations of securities laws and fraud, including deliberate fraudulent misrepresentations and omissions relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects.
The lawsuit covers malfeasance, by any party, including but not limited to Energy Vault and its related entities, contractors, management, and board members.
American Financial Markets must reflect the unimpeded collective judgment of buyers and sellers. Otherwise, investors may stay out of markets if perceived to be unfair or subject to manipulation. Capital formation supporting U.S. domestic growth is vital. Confidence in our system should never be undermined.
CONTACTS:
1791 Management
https://www.1791management.com/
Phone: 702-850-9905
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE 1791 Management
