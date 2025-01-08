Lawsuit Filed Against Former Track Coach for Alleged Sexual Abuse of Minor Athlete

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Andreozzi + Foote has filed a lawsuit on behalf of K.D., a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, against Warren Anthony Gray, a former coach with the New Wave Track Club. Gray, who is currently incarcerated, is accused of grooming and sexually abusing K.D. when she was a minor.

The lawsuit alleges that in 2017, when K.D. was 13 years old, Gray used his position as a coach to gain her trust, groom her, and initiate a sexual relationship. The complaint further claims Gray recorded the abuse, which was later discovered by K.D.'s mother and reported to law enforcement.

Gray was criminally charged and pled guilty to multiple counts, including second-degree rape, third-degree sex offenses, and possession of child pornography. He is serving a 21-year sentence and is a lifetime registered sex offender.

"This case is about seeking accountability for the pain and trauma caused by someone who betrayed a position of trust," said Nathaniel Foote, Esq., attorney for the survivor. "Through this lawsuit, K.D. hopes to bring attention to the lasting impact of abuse and ensure justice is served."

According to the lawsuit, K.D. has suffered severe emotional and physical trauma, including long-term mental health challenges and financial burdens from medical and psychological treatment. The complaint also raises concerns that Gray may have harmed other individuals during his time as a coach.

