Lawsuit Filed Against PG&E on Behalf of Kincade Fire Victims

The lawsuit alleges that the Kincade Fire started when a high voltage transmission line failed before power was shut off during a high-wind episode, igniting a vegetation fire that threatened major damage to the towns of Healdsburg, Geyserville and Windsor. It burned 78,000 acres, destroyed 374 structures and damaged an additional 60 structures. Over 190,000 residents had to be evacuated and four people were injured. All of this took place after the region's devastating Tubbs and Nuns Fires of 2017, which many residents assert were caused by PG&E's equipment.

"PG&E's safety record is an abomination, and its continuing practice of putting profit before people reinforces that conclusion," said Jack Weaver, partner at Welty Weaver & Currie. "The Kincade Fire is just another example in a long list of PG&E failures. The wildfire fund created by Assembly Bill 1054 should provide additional resources to PG&E, allowing them to provide full and fair compensation to the people of our community who remain dangerously vulnerable and continue to suffer from PG&E's recklessness."

Any individuals or businesses impacted by the Kincade Fire that would like to learn more about their legal rights can visit this website and contact our team at 707-433-4842. Having handled hundreds of cases resulting from the 2017 North Bay Fires and the 2018 Camp Fire, our attorneys can help those affected find the best path forward.

About the Legal Team

Welty Weaver & Currie, PC

Welty Weaver & Currie, PC, is a local firm founded in Healdsburg in 1973. Since 2017, it has helped hundreds of fire survivors navigate difficult insurance claims, filed multiple bad faith suits against insurance companies and represented hundreds of clients in the PG&E Bankruptcy matter.

Murray Law Firm

The Murray Law Firm has handled numerous complex civil litigation cases. In particular, the firm represented clients affected by Hurricane Katrina and the BP Oil Spill and successfully recovered millions of dollars for clients who suffered property and economic damages. The Murray Law Firm prides itself on skillful prosecution and resolution of complex and class-action litigation.

Schack Law Group

The Schack Law Group has nearly three decades of experience representing individuals and businesses against utilities and other big-name defendants. Co-owner Alexander Schack was lead counsel against Sempra Energy in the 2007 San Diego Wildfire Litigation. The litigation ultimately resulted in the recovery of over $2 billion in settlements for fire victims. Managing attorney Natasha Serino has nearly eight years of experience with litigation against utilities and government entities and is currently Co-Liaison counsel for plaintiffs in the 2017 Canyon Fire Litigation, which involves fire victims' claims against Caltrans.

