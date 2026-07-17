LAWSUIT FILED AGAINST TAYLOR FARMS AND TACO BELL ON BEHALF OF MICHIGAN COUPLE SICKENED IN CYCLOSPORA OUTBREAK LINKED TO LETTUCE

MINNEAPOLIS, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OFT Food Safety & Injury Lawyers have filed their first lawsuit against Taylor Farms arising out of the multistate outbreak of Cyclospora linked to Mexican-grown lettuce served at Taco Bell. The defendants are Taylor Fresh Foods, Inc., Taco Bell Corp, and Taco Bell of North America, LLC. The lawsuit has been filed in the Eastern District of Michigan, Civil Case No. 2:26-cv-12448-MFL-KGA. A copy of the Complaint is available upon request.

The Plaintiffs are a married Michigan couple. They ate at a Taco Bell restaurant in Durand, Michigan on June 30, 2026, where they were served, according to the Complaint, lettuce "grossly contaminated with fecal matter containing the Cyclospora parasite." Both fell ill with severe cyclosporiasis infections.

The Plaintiffs allege they were part of a much larger Cyclospora outbreak. Public health officials have announced that as of July 16, 2026, five states—Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia—had reported a total of 1,644 people infected with Cyclospora who also reported exposure to Taco Bell. Reported illness-onset dates ranged from May 13, 2026, to July 13, 2026. Ninety-four people were hospitalized, and no deaths were reported.

OFT Food Safety Lawyer Ryan Osterholm says the size of the outbreak reflects a major food safety problem. "This does not look like an isolated, minor contamination event," Osterholm said. "What we have here is nothing short of a food safety disaster where large amount of fecal-contaminated produce entered the U.S. food supply."

Osterholm says his client wants answers to help stop future outbreaks. "My client was very, very ill and wants answers. Taylor Farms and Taco Bell are huge food companies that know full well that produce from Mexico during the summer months carries a very high risk of Cyclospora. Knowing that, what did they do to prevent this? We are going to get those answers."

Osterholm and his law firm OFT Food Safety & Injury Lawyers have represented hundreds of people sickened by the Cyclospora parasite, including those in the 2018 Del Monte Fresh Cyclospora outbreak linked to veggie trays, the 2018 Cyclospora outbreak linked to McDonald's salads and the 2020 outbreak linked to Fresh Express bagged salads.

With decades of experience, the lawyers at OFT Food Safety & Injury Lawyers have recovered millions on behalf of food poisoning victims. Anyone affected by this outbreak can contact OFT Law for a free consultation today. Call or text 888-828-7087 or email [email protected].

Primary Contact: Secondary Contact: Ryan Osterholm Brendan Flaherty Partner | OFT Law Partner | OFT Law 888-828-7087 888-828-7087 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE OFT Law PLLC