Lawsuit Filed Against Webster Co. Deputy Jailer

Attorney James Stoltz of Gerling Law Offices Representing the Plaintiff

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 10, Attorney James Stoltz of Gerling Law Injury Attorneys filed a lawsuit on behalf of a female inmate who claimed to have been sexually abused at the Webster County Jail. The lawsuit comes after the Webster County Detention Center failed to supervise officers with a history of sexual abuse.

Gerling Law Office

The victim, referred to anonymously as Jane Doe in the lawsuit, filed a complaint against Deputy Prison Officer Aaron Drewicz, Jailer Greg Saul, and Webster County. In August 2022, Drewicz was arrested on charges for three counts of voyeurism, three counts of facilitating smuggling, one count of sexual assault, and three counts of official misconduct after Kentucky State Police conducted an investigation into the plaintiff's claims.

According to the lawsuit filed against the Webster Co. Deputy Jailer, Jane Doe accuses Drewicz of offering extra food in exchange for sexual favors, as well as forcing the inmate to record an explicit video of herself in the bathroom with a cell phone he provided. He is also accused of sexually assaulting Jane Doe and forcing her to perform sexual acts against her will. The other jailer named in the case, Greg Saul, is accused of failing to properly supervise other officers and prevent abuse from occurring.

About Gerling Law Injury Attorneys:

For over 60 years, Gerling Law has advocated for those injured due to the negligence of others throughout Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky. Their attorneys have received several awards and recognitions from industry organizations, including Best Lawyers, Martindale-Hubbell, The National Trial Lawyers, and more. With over $500 million recovered for clients in the tri-state area, they know what is at stake for victims of personal injury and pursue justice for them no matter what. The firm also commits itself to community outreach, supporting non-profit organizations like the YWCA, Habitat for Humanity, and the Homeless Coalition.

To schedule a free case review, give Gerling Law Injury Attorneys a call at 888-437-5464. Go with Experience. Go with Gerling®

Contact Information:

Gerling Law Injury Attorneys

519 Main Street

Evansville, IN 47708

(888) 437-5464

SOURCE Gerling Law