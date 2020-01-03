Lawsuit Filed by Gee Law Firm Over Gulf of Mexico Injury

FRANKLIN, La., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A civil maritime lawsuit was filed last week in St. Mary Parish District Court on behalf of a New Iberia resident who alleges to have been hurt in the Gulf of Mexico.The alleged incident occurred on May 23, 2019, in federal lease block Shipshoal 223B during a crane personnel basket transfer from a lay barge to a support tug boat.

Named as a defendant is Diamond Services Corporation based in Amelia, La., the injured claimant is Benjamin Cormier, 40, of New Iberia, La.

Cormier alleges to have been slammed into the side of a third party tugboat next to a Diamond Services Corporation pipe laying barge, during the personnel basket incident, allegedly causing serious orthopedic injuries to Cormier's spine. An unspecified amount of money damages is requested due to the alleged fault of Diamond Services Corporation and its crane operator.

"This is a legitimate case, I would never file a lawsuit like this otherwise," said Cormier.

The claimant is represented by Lafayette maritime attorney William Gee, who said, "We just want the best for Ben. He is a very nice gentleman and was a very productive and hard worker who now is legitimately hurt."

