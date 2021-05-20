Lawsuit filed by The Collins Law Group Reveals Charley Pride's Secret Double Life

DALLAS, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A lawsuit filed in Dallas by The Collins Law Group reveals a music legend Charley Pride (Charley) led a double life for more than 40-years. In addition to his well-publicized 60-year marriage that produced three children, Charley had another family and a fourth child, Tyler Pride.

Charley met Tyler's mother in the 1970s and Tyler was born in 1979. According to Tyler, Charley would visit his second family when he was in Texas. Tyler and his family cherish the photographs they have with Charley throughout their lives.

"Charley loved my mother," said Tyler, "But he was also acutely aware that a relationship between a black man and a white woman could seriously damage his career."

During the peak of his recording career Charley had 52 top 10 hits and won the Country Music Association Award for Entertainer of the Year in 1971. He was one of only three African-American members of the Grand Ole Opry and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2000. He had many successful business ventures in real estate and banking including a part ownership of the Texas Rangers baseball team.

"Based on discussions with Jerry Lastelick, Charley's business partner and attorney for over 50 years, Charley's wife, Rozene Pride, was not happy about his relationship with Tyler's mother or the time Charley spent with Tyler," said Michael J. Collins, who represents Tyler.

In 1992, despite scientific testing showing Charley was unequivocally Tyler's father, Charley was urged by his lawyers and his wife to challenge Tyler's paternity in court; however, an East Texas State Court sided with Tyler's mother and declared Tyler to be the child of Charley, ordering that he pay child support.

"My father told me that he and my mother planned for my birth, and that he intended to treat me like his other three children," said Tyler. "Charley was a part of my life growing up. He bought me a car when I learned to drive, helped pay for college and, when I moved back to Texas, bought me a modest home, just as he did for his other three children.

"When Charley visited us in East Texas, he met my wife and his grandchildren," said Tyler. "When I applied to be a police officer Charley provided a character reference."

"I was heartbroken to learn about my father's death," said Tyler. "I was not permitted to attend my father's funeral and was not told of his burial location."

"We believe that Charley always intended to have Tyler and his family share in his estate after his death," said Collins. "That is why we are challenging Charley Pride's Application to Probate in Probate Court No. 3, Dallas County, Texas based on undue influence and lack of testamentary capacity."

SOURCE The Collins Law Group