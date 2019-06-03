Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of Sprint Corporation (S) Investors

BOSTON, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornton Law Firm LLP announces that it is investigating a lawsuit filed against Sprint Corporation on behalf of Sprint shareholders (NYSE ticker: S). Sprint investors who have previously purchased at least 500 shares of Sprint stock and are interested to learn more about the case are encouraged to contact the Thornton Law Firm at shareholder@tenlaw.com, or call 617-531-3917.

Interested Sprint shareholders have until June 21, 2019 to apply to be lead plaintiff. The lawsuit alleges violations of the federal securities laws, and the class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The lawsuit alleges that unbeknownst to investors, Sprint misled investors by highlighting that it had 309,000 total post-paid net additions, a widely-watched metric by Wall Street analysts, while failing to disclose that these additions were not new customers, but instead driven by free lines offered to Sprint customers and the inclusion of less valuable tablet and other non-phone devices, as well as pre- to post-paid migrations that do not represent new Sprint customers. Sprint shareholders may have lost considerable value in their Sprint shares as a result, according to the lawsuit.

If you have purchased at least 500 shares of Sprint stock (NYSE: S), you may have a claim for damages and you may be eligible to seek a position in the case as a lead plaintiff. Please contact the Thornton Law Firm's shareholder rights team at shareholder@tenlaw.com, or call 617-531-3917.

Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys are highly experienced in representing individual shareholders and institutional investors in recovering damages caused by violations of the securities laws. Its attorneys have established track records litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and recovering losses on behalf of shareholders. This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

