Lawsuit is Settled Against Bartlett Dairy, Inc. and Farmland Fresh Dairies, LLC

News provided by

Richman Law & Policy

03 Jan, 2024, 16:03 ET

IRVINGTON, N.Y., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richman Law & Policy client Andrew Gibson has settled his lawsuit against Bartlett Dairy, Inc. and Farmland Fresh Dairies, LLC. The lawsuit alleged and defendants deny, that the "No Antibiotics" label used on Farmland Fresh Dairies-branded non-organic dairy products was misleading because antibiotics are given to cows who produce those products. Farmland Fresh Dairies, without admitting any liability, has agreed to remove the "No Antibiotics" statement from its non-organic dairy products.

On any dairy farm that is non certified organic, it is legal to give dairy cows a wide variety of antibiotics, including but not limited to beta-lactam antibiotics. State and federal laws require testing raw milk for certain of the commonly used beta-lactam antibiotics to ensure residues fall within FDA-established thresholds. 

SOURCE Richman Law & Policy

