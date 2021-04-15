Lawsuit: Lack of Supervision in Texas Foster Care Caused Toddler's Death

DALLAS, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One year ago, 3-year-old Amari Boone was brought to a children's hospital in Fort Worth experiencing respiratory failure. Within two days, he would be dead. Medical personnel and an autopsy determined that Amari's death was the result of abuse while in the Texas foster care system and under the watch of ACH Child and Family Services (or ACH) and its community-based care division that goes by the name our community. our kids.

The family of the North Texas toddler have filed a lawsuit against the organization, and its employees, who they believe failed to follow proper protocols and carry out their job requirements to keep their son safe. Amari passed away on April 12, 2020, after his third emergency visit to Cook Children's hospital, less than 40 days into his kinship placement through ACH, with agency employees responsible for monitoring him. He ultimately suffered from a severe brain injury, and his death was ruled a homicide.

The suit alleges that Amari's death could have been prevented through proper supervision and timely intervention. Yet, despite ACH being paid more than $90 million by the state of Texas to serve as an exemplary, more efficient foster care system that would protect children from abuse, the toddler's death came while under the supervision of the organization. ACH publicly positioned itself as the premier Single Source Continuum Contractor (SSCC) and became the first SSCC to take over case management duties before Amari's death.

Records indicate that Amari's Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), daycare director, family, and neighbors warned Amari's ACH case manager and her supervisors that the child was experiencing abuse two months prior to his death. On several occasions, all individuals contacted his case manager. The lawsuit alleges that his case manager did not properly document these reports, made reckless assumptions, and was remiss in following procedures to conduct home visits and personally check on Amari. CASA even went as far as to report the abuse to the Texas Abuse Hotline.

The lawsuit also alleges that ACH determined Amari would need to be removed if there were additional signs of abuse. However, the suit says they failed to follow through or conduct a home visit when another report was made, this time of swelling appearing from the child's right ear to his right eye that was sustained merely three days later–six days before his death.

The case is Ariana George and Rodney Boone, Individually and as Representatives of the Estate of Amari Boone vs. ACH Child and Family Services et. al., Cause No. CC-21-01363-D in the County Court of Dallas County, Texas.

About the Button Law Firm

The Button Law Firm is a Dallas-based personal injury law firm that represents individuals in meaningful litigation to make local communities safer, including daycare injuries, catastrophic injuries, wrongful death, and automotive accidents. For more information, visit https://www.buttonlawfirm.com.

SOURCE The Button Law Firm

Related Links

http://www.buttonlawfirm.com

