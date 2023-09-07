Lawsuit: Overcrowding Responsible for 1-Year-Old's Broken Leg at God's Little Tikes Childcare

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  A Jefferson City mother is suing God's Little Tikes Childcare, alleging that overcrowding, improper supervision, and other safety violations led to her 1-year-old son breaking his femur at the daycare center in August 2022.

Instead of putting the toddler in the separate playground for his age group, God's Little Tikes Childcare workers placed the toddler on an outdoor playscape meant for older kids, where he slipped trying to climb a ladder that was too tall for him and got his leg caught in the side handles of a slide, according to the complaint. The suit also states the toddler was placed in a group of 12 children—eight more than state laws allow for his age group—making it impossible for one caregiver to closely monitor him among the other children and prevent the boy's injury.

When La'Chelle Scott arrived to pick up her son, she was surprised God's Little Tikes Childcare decided not to call an ambulance immediately after her son's incident, as it was apparent he was in excruciating pain and unable to walk or move his left leg, according to the suit. Scott rushed him to the emergency room where he underwent surgery for a broken femur and was placed in a cast to help him heal from his injuries sustained at the daycare center.

"An innocent toddler was seriously hurt because God's Little Tikes Childcare ignored multiple safety laws," says Finney Injury Law attorney Chris Finney, who is representing Scott and her son in the lawsuit. "My client wants to hold this negligent daycare center accountable and prevent other vulnerable children from unnecessary suffering."

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services' Section for Child Care Regulation conducted an independent investigation. The agency substantiated Scott's allegations that God's Little Tikes Childcare violated safety laws, including staff-to-child ratios, appropriate child supervision, play areas, and playgrounds. The school received 33 citations and deficiencies in the four years leading up to Scott's son breaking his leg, and six more just four months after his incident at the daycare center.

The case is La'Chelle Scott, as next friend and mother of K.A., a minor child, vs. Fountain of Life Family Worship Center d/b/a God's Little Tikes Childcare, Case No. 23AC-CC05371, Circuit Court of Cole County, State of Missouri. A copy of the complaint can be accessed here.

